Solana’s Alpenglow Upgrade Nears Vote: Could It Spark the Next SOL Price Breakout?

By: Coinstats
2025/08/30 11:36
Solana
SOL$205.19-2.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10327-2.43%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.011647-12.43%
Stage
STAGE$0.000036+2.27%
Solana (SOL) is moving closer to one of its most ambitious protocol changes: the Alpenglow upgrade has entered the validator voting stage. The proposal, which introduces two new subsystems called Votor and Rotor, targets a dramatic cut in transaction finality, from more than 12 seconds today to roughly 150 milliseconds if fully implemented. What Alpenglow […]
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.3978-3.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001786-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01311-0.98%
MAY
MAY$0.04419-1.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0687--%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million. What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, …
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0043--%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003358+21.62%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001024+2.40%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/30 13:44
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

XRP Knocked Out of Top 3 by USDT Following Sharp Drop