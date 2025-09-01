Solana’s Best Month Ahead? Historic Data Points to Double-Digit Gains

By: Coinstats
2025/09/01 15:27
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-2.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02705-0.69%

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/solanas-best-month-ahead/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.8381-2.98%
Movement
MOVE$0.121-1.86%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07494-0.43%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.8381-2.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001796+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Share
Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

On-chain analiz platformu Lookonchain tarafından paylaşılan verilere göre, uzun süredir piyasada hareket etmeyen bir “Bitcoin balinası” yeniden dikkat çekici bir işlem gerçekleştirdi. Bitcoin Balinasından Dev Hamle: 2.000 BTC Satıp 48.942 ETH Aldı Söz konusu balina, son dört saat içinde 2.000 adet Bitcoin’i (yaklaşık 215 milyon dolar) satarak, aynı değerle 48.942 adet Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$109,532.53+0.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-1.88%
Ethereum
ETH$4,440.93-0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance