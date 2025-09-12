Solana’s Big Rally: $1.68B Treasury Purchase Sparks Surge – Is Snorter Token Next to Soar?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 17:16
Forward Industries, known for making protective casing for medical devices, has announced a massive $1.65B private placement to go big on Solana ($SOL).

Backed by big names like Galaxy Digital and Multicoin Capital, the move shows tremendous institutional confidence in Solana’s future.

Forward Industries’ stocks shot up by 6% right after the announcement and have continued to rise steadily overall, indicating the market took it well.

Yahoo Finance chart showing the stock price of Forward Industries.

With Solana looking good, now is the perfect time to look at Snorter Token ($SNORT), the Swiss-army knife you need for trading everything Solana-based.

Why the Enthusiasm? Understanding Solana’s Momentum

Why are the big players piling into Solana right now? The technical indicators could hold the answer. Solana’s price chart is showing what traders call a bull pennant pattern.

X post outlining Solana's position and predicting a pump to $1KThink of it as a pause in the middle of a major run-up. The price surged over 70% from June to August, and now it’s catching its breath before a potential big move. If the pattern plays out, some analysts predict the price could hit $300 in the near term, with some even eyeing $1K down the road.

Beyond the charts, the network itself is thriving. Solana’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has skyrocketed to $12.987B, a massive 109% jump since April, driven by increased activity on popular dApps like Raydium and Jupiter.

The combo of strong technical signals and real-world growth is what makes Solana such an attractive bet for big investors and companies alike. Projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT), which amplify real-world growth by making Solana-based trading easier, can only strengthen the network.

Snorter Token ($SNORT): A New Class of Utility-First Meme Coin

Lots of tokens pop up based on a funny joke or meme, but Snorter Token ($SNORT) is a different beast. It combines meme coin vibes with advanced tools for traders.

$SNORT is the official token for the Snorter Bot, a trading bot in its beta phase built directly on Telegram. It’s not a promise of future utility; this is a token with a working product.

Holding $SNORT allows you to access various premium features that help you navigate volatile meme coin markets. These include lightning-fast sniping, copy-trading to learn from the best, and rug-pull detection to keep you safe from malicious projects.

Snorter Bot features

In addition to the trading tools, you also benefit from reduced trading fees, paying 0.85% compared to 1.5% for non-holders. The incentive directly rewards platform engagement, creating sustainable demand for the token.

Get your $SNORT now for $0.1041 and don’t miss the 120% staking rewards. For all you need to know, check out our ‘How to Buy Snorter Token ($SNORT)’ guide.

The Vision: Building a Community on a Foundation of Value

Snorter Token ($SNORT) has raised over $3.8M in its presale so far, which shows investors are paying attention. It’s also been professionally audited by firms like SolidProof and Coinsult, which builds trust and credibility.

$SNORT isn’t just a hype-driven meme coin; it’s the key to a set of tools designed to give retail traders the edge over bots and whales.

This is also just the beginning. The project’s roadmap points to continuous expansion and value creation. After launching on Solana and Ethereum, the team plans to expand to other major blockchains like BNB Chain and Polygon.

Snorter Bot roadmap is split into four phases.

With an ambitious multi-chain strategy like this, it’s not surprising experts predict $SNORT could reach an end-of-2025 high of $0.94. This would see an ROI of 802% if you invested today.

Time to get your nose to the ground and sniff up some $SNORT? Join the presale now.

Remember, this is not intended as financial advice, and you should always do your own research before making any financial investments.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/solana-rally-after-$1.68B-treasury-purchase-snorter-soars/

