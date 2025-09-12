Solana’s Big Rally: $1.68B Treasury Purchase Sparks Surge – Is Snorter Token Next to Soar?

Forward Industries, known for making protective casing for medical devices, has announced a massive $1.65B private placement to go big on Solana ($SOL).

Backed by big names like Galaxy Digital and Multicoin Capital, the move shows tremendous institutional confidence in Solana’s future.

Forward Industries’ stocks shot up by 6% right after the announcement and have continued to rise steadily overall, indicating the market took it well.

Why the Enthusiasm? Understanding Solana’s Momentum

Why are the big players piling into Solana right now? The technical indicators could hold the answer. Solana’s price chart is showing what traders call a bull pennant pattern.

Think of it as a pause in the middle of a major run-up. The price surged over 70% from June to August, and now it’s catching its breath before a potential big move. If the pattern plays out, some analysts predict the price could hit $300 in the near term, with some even eyeing $1K down the road.

Beyond the charts, the network itself is thriving. Solana’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has skyrocketed to $12.987B, a massive 109% jump since April, driven by increased activity on popular dApps like Raydium and Jupiter.

Remember, this is not intended as financial advice, and you should always do your own research before making any financial investments.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/solana-rally-after-$1.68B-treasury-purchase-snorter-soars/