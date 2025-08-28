Solana’s Biggest Consensus Overhaul Yet Heads to Community Vote

By: Coindoo
2025/08/28 23:01
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707+3.81%

The upgrade is now in the validator voting phase.

What Alpenglow Changes

The plan would replace Solana’s current Proof-of-History and TowerBFT protocols with a new architecture built on two components: Votor and Rotor.

Votor is a direct-voting system designed to cut block finality times from 12.8 seconds down to just 150 milliseconds, creating near-instant transaction confirmations. Rotor, scheduled for later implementation, optimizes bandwidth by reducing data transmission hops — a feature expected to be particularly valuable for high-performance sectors like DeFi and gaming.

Stronger Resilience and Security

Alpenglow also introduces a “20+20” resilience model, which ensures the network continues operating even if 20% of validators act maliciously and another 20% go offline. Supporters of the upgrade argue that it brings Solana’s latency closer to Web2 standards while also strengthening security, scalability, and economic fairness.

READ MORE:

EU Races to Scrap Tariffs to Secure Car Deal With Trump

Voting Underway

According to Solana’s governance site, voting is still in its early stages. So far, 10.09% of validators have supported the proposal, while 9.97% have voted against it. For Alpenglow to advance, it must surpass a quorum threshold of 33% validator participation.

If approved, Votor will be rolled out first, with Rotor to follow in a future phase.

The post Solana’s Biggest Consensus Overhaul Yet Heads to Community Vote appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000025-10.39%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10271+2.19%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03403+70.15%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share

Trending News

More

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

Bitcoin-first protocol Portal to Bitcoin secures $50 million in new funding