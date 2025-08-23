Solana’s Launchpad Battle: Pump.fun Leads, HeavenDex Surges

The memecoin launchpad race is heating up. On Aug 20, @pumpdotfun hit $1.35M in daily revenue. It remains the king of Solana’s launchpads.

But the competition isn’t sleeping. A new rival, @heavendex, is coming fast—powered by its deflationary token $LIGHT.

In just 7 days, HeavenDex revenue shot from $145K to $988K. That’s a 6.8x surge.

Yesterday alone, Heaven clocked $40M in volume, surpassing LetsBonk, Moonshot, and Bags. This pushed HeavenDex to 2 by volume across Solana launchpads.

And the momentum doesn’t stop there. Over the last 7 days, @heavendex raked in $2.9M in fees, making it the 5 protocol on Solana overall.

The token behind it all? $LIGHT.

It ripped 300%+ before cooling off with a ~50% correction. But traders are calling it a “dark horse” play—small base, big upside.

HeavenDex Real Growth

HeavenDex’s growth isn’t just hype. It’s textbook launchpad economics.

Revenue soars → more token burns.

Burns shrink supply → price speculation spikes.

Speculation → more users pile in.

That loop—known as the flywheel effect—is spinning faster every day. Social chatter is exploding. Telegram groups, X threads, Discord servers—all buzzing about $LIGHT.

Traders love the aggressive burn mechanics. Supply keeps dropping while usage climbs. It’s fueling real speculation that Heaven could dethrone Pump.fun if adoption sticks.

$LIGHT Technicals and Risks

Technical indicators suggest $LIGHT might still be undervalued compared to bigger rivals. Its liquidity depth lags behind leaders like Pump.fun, but that’s normal for a fast riser.

The risk? Liquidity crunches.

Rapid growth attracts speculators, but without sustained adoption, the token can choke on its own momentum. Low liquidity plus high volatility is a double-edged sword—it creates upside hype but can trigger brutal pullbacks.

For now, though, the Heaven narrative is winning eyeballs. Pump.fun Still Rules… For Now

While Heaven climbs, @pumpdotfun remains the launchpad king.

$1.35M revenue on Aug 20

Majority of daily launches

Massive user base

But cracks are forming.

Narrative fatigue is creeping in. The same style of memecoins launches day after day. Traders want fresh stories, fresh mechanics, fresh upside.

And now copycats are rising. HeavenDex proves you can copy Pump.fun’s playbook—but add deflationary tokenomics and aggressive burns to create a whole new flywheel.

That’s why the market smells a possible shift.

Social Sentiment Heats Up

Crypto Twitter is watching closely. CryptoRank charts show the revenue race tightening.

CoinMarketCap coverage highlights $LIGHT’s surge and correction.

Heaven fans call it the 2 Solana launchpad already. Bears argue the 50% retrace shows the hype is fading. Bulls see the dip as entry before the next leg up.

Either way, the project is dominating the conversation.

If Heaven keeps scaling revenue and fees, the market could flip the “dark horse” label to “leader-in-waiting.”

Pump.fun has first-mover advantage. But crypto moves fast. One month of runaway growth can rewrite the leaderboard.

Heaven’s team is betting on tokenomics + momentum = market share. Traders are betting on volatility = profit.

Who wins? The next few weeks decide.

One thing’s certain: The memecoin launchpad wars just got real.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

