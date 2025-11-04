ExchangeDEX+
Solana's momentum in 2025 continues to lead major blockchains with $3.79 million in daily DApp revenue and $2.96 billion in DEX volume, outpacing Ethereum and others. Despite zero ETF inflows on November 3, open interest near $4 billion signals growing trader confidence. Solana tops DApp revenue at $3.79 million daily, surpassing Ethereum's metrics according to DefiLlama data. Solana's DEX trading volume reaches $2.96 billion daily, driven by memecoins and DeFi activity. Institutional inflows paused at zero on November 3, yet open interest rose to $4.05 billion, indicating potential recovery. Solana's momentum surges with strong on-chain metrics in 2025, leading in DApp revenue and DEX volume. Explore why ETFs stalled and what's next for SOL investors—stay informed on blockchain dominance today! What is driving Solana's momentum in 2025? Solana's momentum in 2025 stems from robust on-chain activity that outshines competitors like Ethereum and BNB Chain, fueled by high DApp revenue and DEX volumes. According to DefiLlama, Solana generated $3.79 million in daily DApp revenue and $2.96 billion in daily DEX trading, reflecting sustained retail and developer engagement. This edge persists…

Solana’s On-Chain Strength Persists Amid ETF Inflow Pause and Rising Open Interest

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 16:09
Solana’s momentum in 2025 continues to lead major blockchains with $3.79 million in daily DApp revenue and $2.96 billion in DEX volume, outpacing Ethereum and others. Despite zero ETF inflows on November 3, open interest near $4 billion signals growing trader confidence.

  • Solana tops DApp revenue at $3.79 million daily, surpassing Ethereum’s metrics according to DefiLlama data.

  • Solana’s DEX trading volume reaches $2.96 billion daily, driven by memecoins and DeFi activity.

  • Institutional inflows paused at zero on November 3, yet open interest rose to $4.05 billion, indicating potential recovery.

Solana’s momentum surges with strong on-chain metrics in 2025, leading in DApp revenue and DEX volume. Explore why ETFs stalled and what’s next for SOL investors—stay informed on blockchain dominance today!

What is driving Solana’s momentum in 2025?

Solana’s momentum in 2025 stems from robust on-chain activity that outshines competitors like Ethereum and BNB Chain, fueled by high DApp revenue and DEX volumes. According to DefiLlama, Solana generated $3.79 million in daily DApp revenue and $2.96 billion in daily DEX trading, reflecting sustained retail and developer engagement. This edge persists amid market volatility, positioning Solana as a top Layer 1 network.

How does Solana compare to other blockchains in DApp and DEX performance?

Solana’s dominance in DApp revenue reached $3.79 million daily and $138.42 million over 30 days, eclipsing Ethereum’s $75.56 million, as reported by DefiLlama. In decentralized exchange activity, Solana’s $2.96 billion daily volume and $142.6 billion monthly total led the field, outpacing rivals through low transaction fees and high-speed processing. This surge is attributed to vibrant memecoin trading, renewed non-fungible token (NFT) interest, and increased decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption. Experts note that Solana’s architecture supports thousands of transactions per second, attracting developers and users seeking efficient alternatives to congested networks. Data from blockchain analytics platforms underscores this, with Solana maintaining elevated liquidity and user counts even in subdued market conditions. As a result, the network exhibits consistent growth, solidifying its role as a high-activity ecosystem entering the final quarter of 2025. Industry observers, including those from DeFi research firms, highlight that such metrics indicate long-term viability and developer preference for scalable platforms.

Source: DefiLlama

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the zero inflows for Solana spot ETFs on November 3, 2025?

Solana spot exchange-traded funds, recently approved in Hong Kong, saw zero net inflows on November 3, 2025, following $1.03 million in total inflows since October 28. This pause likely reflects institutional caution amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions and regulatory developments, as noted in reports from CoinGlass. Despite this, the funds’ overall health remains intact with prior gains.

Is Solana’s open interest increasing a positive sign for SOL price?

Yes, Solana’s aggregated open interest climbed to $4.05 billion in late 2025, per Coinalyze data, even as SOL’s price dipped to $169.46. This rise points to heightened trader interest and expectations of volatility, often preceding price recoveries. For investors, it suggests building momentum from derivatives markets that could align with on-chain strength.

Key Takeaways

  • Solana leads in blockchain metrics: Daily DApp revenue of $3.79 million and DEX volume of $2.96 billion highlight its superior activity over Ethereum and BNB Chain.
  • ETF inflows face a temporary halt: Zero inflows on November 3 do not undermine retail-driven growth, with total inflows exceeding 1.03 million SOL since late October.
  • Open interest signals optimism: Reaching $4.05 billion, it indicates trader confidence and potential for renewed institutional participation in the coming weeks.

Source: CoinGlass

Solana’s ecosystem thrives on retail and DeFi enthusiasm, with metrics consistently outperforming peers. Institutional hesitation via ETF inflows appears short-lived, as derivatives data shows increasing engagement. Looking ahead, alignment between on-chain vitality and broader market adoption could propel Solana’s momentum further in 2025. Investors should monitor regulatory updates and volume trends for optimal entry points.

Source: Coinalyze

Conclusion

In summary, Solana’s momentum in 2025 underscores its position as a leading blockchain, with unmatched DApp revenue and DEX volumes driving ecosystem expansion. While spot ETF inflows stalled on November 3, rising open interest to $4.05 billion hints at underlying strength and future institutional interest. As the network’s low-cost, high-speed features continue to attract users, Solana remains poised for sustained growth—consider tracking on-chain developments for strategic investment decisions.

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/solanas-on-chain-strength-persists-amid-etf-inflow-pause-and-rising-open-interest/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world's first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin's key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon's role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major "Rio" upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko's euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled "RWA REPORT 2025," offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
