Solana’s On-Chain Strength Persists Amid ETF Inflow Pause and Rising Open Interest

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up →

Solana’s momentum in 2025 continues to lead major blockchains with $3.79 million in daily DApp revenue and $2.96 billion in DEX volume, outpacing Ethereum and others. Despite zero ETF inflows on November 3, open interest near $4 billion signals growing trader confidence.

Solana tops DApp revenue at $3.79 million daily, surpassing Ethereum’s metrics according to DefiLlama data.

Solana’s DEX trading volume reaches $2.96 billion daily, driven by memecoins and DeFi activity.

Institutional inflows paused at zero on November 3, yet open interest rose to $4.05 billion, indicating potential recovery.

Solana’s momentum surges with strong on-chain metrics in 2025, leading in DApp revenue and DEX volume. Explore why ETFs stalled and what’s next for SOL investors—stay informed on blockchain dominance today!

What is driving Solana’s momentum in 2025?

Solana’s momentum in 2025 stems from robust on-chain activity that outshines competitors like Ethereum and BNB Chain, fueled by high DApp revenue and DEX volumes. According to DefiLlama, Solana generated $3.79 million in daily DApp revenue and $2.96 billion in daily DEX trading, reflecting sustained retail and developer engagement. This edge persists amid market volatility, positioning Solana as a top Layer 1 network.

COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 💎 Join a professional trading community Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 📊 Transparent performance, real process Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧭 Research → Plan → Execute Daily levels, watchlists, and post‑trade reviews to build consistency. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🛡️ Risk comes first Sizing methods, invalidation rules, and R‑multiples baked into every plan. 👉 Start today → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧠 Learn the “why” behind each trade Live breakdowns, playbooks, and framework‑first education. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🚀 Insider • APEX • INNER CIRCLE Choose the depth you need—tools, coaching, and member rooms. 👉 Explore tiers →

How does Solana compare to other blockchains in DApp and DEX performance?

Solana’s dominance in DApp revenue reached $3.79 million daily and $138.42 million over 30 days, eclipsing Ethereum’s $75.56 million, as reported by DefiLlama. In decentralized exchange activity, Solana’s $2.96 billion daily volume and $142.6 billion monthly total led the field, outpacing rivals through low transaction fees and high-speed processing. This surge is attributed to vibrant memecoin trading, renewed non-fungible token (NFT) interest, and increased decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption. Experts note that Solana’s architecture supports thousands of transactions per second, attracting developers and users seeking efficient alternatives to congested networks. Data from blockchain analytics platforms underscores this, with Solana maintaining elevated liquidity and user counts even in subdued market conditions. As a result, the network exhibits consistent growth, solidifying its role as a high-activity ecosystem entering the final quarter of 2025. Industry observers, including those from DeFi research firms, highlight that such metrics indicate long-term viability and developer preference for scalable platforms.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛠️ From idea to execution Turn setups into plans with practical order types. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📋 Trade your plan Watchlists and routing that support focus. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📊 Precision without the noise Data‑first workflows for active traders. 👉 Sign up →

Source: DefiLlama

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the zero inflows for Solana spot ETFs on November 3, 2025?

Solana spot exchange-traded funds, recently approved in Hong Kong, saw zero net inflows on November 3, 2025, following $1.03 million in total inflows since October 28. This pause likely reflects institutional caution amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions and regulatory developments, as noted in reports from CoinGlass. Despite this, the funds’ overall health remains intact with prior gains.

COINOTAG recommends • Traders club ⚡ Futures with discipline Defined R:R, pre‑set invalidation, execution checklists. 👉 Join the club → COINOTAG recommends • Traders club 🎯 Spot strategies that compound Momentum & accumulation frameworks managed with clear risk. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Traders club 🏛️ APEX tier for serious traders Deep dives, analyst Q&A, and accountability sprints. 👉 Explore APEX → COINOTAG recommends • Traders club 📈 Real‑time market structure Key levels, liquidity zones, and actionable context. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Traders club 🔔 Smart alerts, not noise Context‑rich notifications tied to plans and risk—never hype. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Traders club 🤝 Peer review & coaching Hands‑on feedback that sharpens execution and risk control. 👉 Join the club →

Is Solana’s open interest increasing a positive sign for SOL price?

Yes, Solana’s aggregated open interest climbed to $4.05 billion in late 2025, per Coinalyze data, even as SOL’s price dipped to $169.46. This rise points to heightened trader interest and expectations of volatility, often preceding price recoveries. For investors, it suggests building momentum from derivatives markets that could align with on-chain strength.

Key Takeaways

Solana leads in blockchain metrics : Daily DApp revenue of $3.79 million and DEX volume of $2.96 billion highlight its superior activity over Ethereum and BNB Chain.

: Daily DApp revenue of $3.79 million and DEX volume of $2.96 billion highlight its superior activity over Ethereum and BNB Chain. ETF inflows face a temporary halt : Zero inflows on November 3 do not undermine retail-driven growth, with total inflows exceeding 1.03 million SOL since late October.

: Zero inflows on November 3 do not undermine retail-driven growth, with total inflows exceeding 1.03 million SOL since late October. Open interest signals optimism: Reaching $4.05 billion, it indicates trader confidence and potential for renewed institutional participation in the coming weeks.

Source: CoinGlass

Solana’s ecosystem thrives on retail and DeFi enthusiasm, with metrics consistently outperforming peers. Institutional hesitation via ETF inflows appears short-lived, as derivatives data shows increasing engagement. Looking ahead, alignment between on-chain vitality and broader market adoption could propel Solana’s momentum further in 2025. Investors should monitor regulatory updates and volume trends for optimal entry points.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear control for futures Sizing, stops, and scenario planning tools. 👉 Open futures account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧩 Structure your futures trades Define entries & exits with advanced orders. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛡️ Control volatility Automate alerts and manage positions with discipline. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚙️ Execution you can rely on Fast routing and meaningful depth insights. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📒 Plan. Execute. Review. Frameworks for consistent decision‑making. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧩 Choose clarity over complexity Actionable, pro‑grade tools—no fluff. 👉 Open account →

Source: Coinalyze

COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research 📌 Curated setups, clearly explained Entry, invalidation, targets, and R:R defined before execution. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research 🧠 Data‑led decision making Technical + flow + context synthesized into actionable plans. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research 🧱 Consistency over hype Repeatable rules, realistic expectations, and a calmer mindset. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research 🕒 Patience is an edge Wait for confirmation and manage risk with checklists. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research 💼 Professional mentorship Guidance from seasoned traders and structured feedback loops. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research 🧮 Track • Review • Improve Documented PnL tracking and post‑mortems to accelerate learning. 👉 Join now →

Conclusion

In summary, Solana’s momentum in 2025 underscores its position as a leading blockchain, with unmatched DApp revenue and DEX volumes driving ecosystem expansion. While spot ETF inflows stalled on November 3, rising open interest to $4.05 billion hints at underlying strength and future institutional interest. As the network’s low-cost, high-speed features continue to attract users, Solana remains poised for sustained growth—consider tracking on-chain developments for strategic investment decisions.