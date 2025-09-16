Solana’s Pump.fun Hits Historic Trading Volumes Amid Meme Token Surge

Figures tracked by Jupiter confirm that on Monday, activity on the platform crossed $1.02 billion in a single day. The milestone came less than 24 hours after Pump.fun processed $942 million, underscoring how fast momentum is building.

At the same time, the sector’s collective market value has been swinging wildly. Over the weekend, memecoins briefly touched $83 billion, their strongest showing in a month and close to the $85 billion high logged in late July. By Tuesday, the figure cooled to $76 billion, but the wave of enthusiasm is still evident across trading desks.

Record Deposits and Rising Revenue

It’s not just trading activity that is breaking records. Data from DefiLlama shows Pump.fun’s total value locked hit $334 million on Sunday, the first time deposits on the protocol have climbed that high. Revenue growth has been just as striking. For two days in a row, Pump.fun generated more income than the perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid, trailing only Circle and Tether among DeFi protocols.

Betting on Livestreaming

Beyond finance, Pump.fun is trying to carve out space in digital entertainment. The protocol announced this week that it had distributed $4 million to livestream creators, with most of the payouts going to newcomers. Co-founder Alon claimed the livestreaming tool has already overtaken Rumble in average concurrent streams and is nibbling at the market shares of Kick and Twitch. Those claims remain unverified by independent platforms, but they highlight an effort to blend memecoin culture with creator-driven media.

Sector-Wide Heat

The broader backdrop for Pump.fun’s rise is a renewed appetite for meme-themed tokens. Dogecoin gained 11% over the last week, even as anticipation for a U.S. ETF linked to the coin was tempered by regulatory delays. Other tokens – including Memecore, Moo Deng, and DORA – all posted double-digit weekly gains, adding fuel to the market-cap spike.

Taken together, the rally shows that memecoins remain one of the loudest forces in crypto this September, and Pump.fun’s billion-dollar debut only amplifies that story.

