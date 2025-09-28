Solana’s Token Creation Hits Lowest Level Since March

Key Points: Significant drop in Solana token creation.

Developer focus shifts towards sustainable growth.

Institutional investors maintain confidence in SOL.

Solana’s token creation dropped to 27,354 on September 27, 2025, marking the lowest daily average since March, according to SolanaFloor monitoring.

Despite this decline, Solana maintains a leading position in the blockchain token creation space, with implications for ongoing network and market dynamics.

Solana’s daily token creation dropped significantly to 27,354 on September 27, the lowest level since March. This marks a notable shift as Solana has been a leader in token creation across blockchain networks. Developer focus is shifting, prioritizing sustainable growth over sheer quantity in tokens. This aligns with recent upgrades aimed at optimizing network reliability.

Institutional investors continue to show confidence, with Forward Industries and Galaxy Digital boosting their SOL positions by substantial amounts.

Institutional Confidence in SOL Gains Amid Market Adjustments

Did you know? Solana’s network processes over 2 billion transactions monthly, showcasing its robust infrastructure.

According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) presently trades at $202.10 with a market cap of $109.84 billion and a 24-hour volume decrease of 60.79%. SOL’s price rose 5.72% in the last 24 hours, yet dropped 15.85% over the past week.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:54 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights that the Alpenglow upgrade should enhance network efficiency. With institutions maintaining interest and liquidity efforts adjusting, SOL’s long-term growth trajectory is expected to stay strong. Institutional investors like Galaxy Digital and Forward Industries accumulated $300M and $1.58B in SOL, further indicating confidence.