Solana’s Vibhu Challenges Ripple Execs to XRP Debate

Solana Foundation manager Vibhu has publicly challenged Ripple executives and XRP community members to a live debate focused solely on verifiable on-chain data. The open call, posted on X, invited anyone from the XRP community to join a “facts-only” discussion.

Solana Exec Points to Stagnant XRP Network Activity

Vibhu said the goal was to confront what he described as widespread denial of real performance metrics within the network. The Solana foundation manager said he wants Ripple and XRP to succeed but criticized the community for ignoring available data that shows limited growth.

He explained that while belief in future adoption is fine, the current on-chain data paints a different picture. His comments pointed to years of stagnation in XRP’s network activity compared to faster-growing blockchains like Solana.

According to data he cited from XRPScan, XRP Ledger’s daily active accounts have stayed near 25,000 for three years. This reference comes as a new Ripple-linked venture, Evernorth, got listed on Nasdaq. This will further expand XRP’s institutional footprint.

In comparison, Solana now averages more than 2.5 million daily active accounts, marking a hundredfold difference. Vibhu said this is a major concern given XRP’s long time in the market and the value of its ecosystem.

Vibhu Compares XRP Activity With Solana’s Massive Volumes

Vibhu also shared metrics showing XRP Ledger processing around 1 million to 1.5 million daily transactions, a number that has grown only slightly over time. Meanwhile, Solana reportedly handles about 100 million daily transactions. Vibhu said this comparison highlights how much more active Solana’s network has become in real-world use cases.

In terms of payment volume, XRP transfers total about $50 billion to $60 billion each month. By contrast, Solana’s stablecoin transfer volume alone reached nearly $2 trillion in October, according to Blockworks data cited by Vibhu.

Yet, Ripple is also expanding its ecosystem with a new DeFi roadmap. This focuses on tokenization and stablecoin adoption within the XRP Ledger to boost future on-chain activity.

He argued that claims of Solana’s activity being inflated by bots are not supported by data, as the figures exclude wash transactions. Meanwhile, Ripple’s acquisition of GTreasury continues to expand its enterprise reach and deepen its role in global liquidity and payments.

Vibhu stressed that both Solana and XRP Ledger have low transaction fees, meaning there is no clear reason why XRP would not attract similar activity if its demand were comparable. He described XRP’s growth as “extremely mediocre,” especially considering how long Ripple has been active in the digital payments space.

Solana Exec Invites Ripple to a Public Debate

Vibhu also said it remains possible for XRP to win in the long run, but its current performance is disappointing. He urged XRP holders to honestly assess how much longer they are willing to wait for meaningful traction.

Then, the Solana foundation manager made a direct invitation to Ripple executives for a live debate. Vibhu said he would bring facts and expects Ripple representatives to do the same, leaving the internet to decide who presents the stronger case.

According to an update shared by XRP Ledger Validator @Vet_X0, former Ripple Director of Developer Relations Matt Hamilton has accepted the challenge. He responded, saying he was “up for it.” Also, community figure King Solomon volunteered to host the event.

Vibhu replied by confirming he had already reached out to Hamilton to coordinate, writing, “I’ll DM, please set up a group for us.”