Solayer sBridge SVM Interoperability Launch: LAYER Token Surges 2.2%

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/27 19:22
SolanaVM
TokenFi
Solayer
Solayer officially launches the first purpose-built interoperability solution exclusively for chains built on the Solana Virtual Machine. sBridge’s initial launch is backed by support from SOON and Sonic.

Understanding Solayer sBridge SVM Interoperability

Solayer represents a pioneering force in blockchain interoperability, specifically targeting the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) ecosystem. The company has built its reputation on creating infrastructure solutions that enhance cross-chain connectivity within the rapidly expanding SVM landscape.

The SVM ecosystem has emerged as a significant competitor to Ethereum’s Virtual Machine, offering faster transaction speeds and lower costs. SVM-based chains like Solana, SOON, and Sonic have gained substantial traction among developers and users seeking efficient blockchain solutions. However, interoperability between these chains remained a challenge until Solayer’s sBridge launch.

Bridge Technology and Token Impact

sBridge utilizes advanced bridge technology that differs fundamentally from traditional cross-chain solutions. Unlike conventional bridges that often rely on wrapped tokens or centralized validators, sBridge leverages Solana’s native architecture to create seamless asset transfers.

The LAYER token serves as the governance and utility token for the Solayer ecosystem. Its 2.2% surge following the sBridge launch reflects market confidence in the project’s technical capabilities and future prospects within the SVM interoperability space.

Summary
  • Solayer launches its first bridge protocol for Solana Virtual Machine chains, eliminating the need to move to EVM.
  • The LAYER token rose by 2.2% following the sBridge launch.

In a recent post, Solayer announced the launch of its first SVM-native bridging protocol. Dubbed sBridge, the cross-chain bridge is designed to transfer assets and execute cross-chain transaction within SVM ecosystems from both Solana and Solay.

Unlike traditional bridges that can take several seconds and may charge higher fees, sBridge is built specifically for SVM chains, which means it can finalize transfers in approximately one second, handle over 1,000 transactions per second at a fee of 0.0006 SOL per transfer.

In addition, sBridge uses Solana (SOL)’s native tools, such as Program Derived Accounts and hardware-backed signatures, to ensure transfers are verified and tamper-proof instead of using a central database.

Upon launch, the bridge is backed by SVM builders SOON and Sonic (S), both of which helped to establish the project to further develop SVM-to-SVM connectivity across the broader ecosystem.

To tackle potential on-chain issues such as double-spending, attacks or single-point failures, the project introduces The Guardian Network; an in-house security team which is backed by hardware and multi-sig security layer featuring automatic failover and exactly-once semantics.

According to the official press release, sBridge is aimed at connecting Solana directly to InfiniSVM and other SVM chains. Thereby helping to streamline liquidity and asset transfers without having to take any EVM-related detours outside of the ecosystem.

Unlike traditional bridges that typically whitelist, sBridge program generates Program Derived Addresses or PDA proofs to enable all tokens to be transferred across all SVM networks without needing permission.

Solayer sBridge SVM Interoperability Impact: LAYER Price Analysis

Following the launch of sBridge, Solayer’s token experienced a sharp 2.2% recovery after a significant drop earlier today. The price fell to just under $0.50 before bouncing back to $0.547, forming a V-bottom pattern. This suggests aggressive buying pressure at the lows, potentially triggered by either value-buying or the exhaustion of selling momentum.

Solayer sBridge SVM interoperability price chart showing LAYER token's V-shaped recovery after launch | Source: TradingView

This sudden rise is reflected in the token’s Relative Strength Index. The RSI dipped into the oversold zone below 30 before surging past 70, where it currently sits at 71.63, signaling overbought conditions. This rapid RSI swing aligns with the price rebound and implies that bulls have regained short-term control.

However, such a sharp move into overbought territory often leads to a cooling-off period of consolidation, especially if no strong continuation catalysts emerges after the sBridge launch.

