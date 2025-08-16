Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/16 01:45
SolanaVM
SVM$0.00226-2.07%

Solayer launched SVM Bridge, an interoperability protocol to connect Solana and the Solana Virtual Machine.

Summary
  • Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to boost interoperability in the Solana ecosystem
  • SVM Bridge will connect Solana with InfiniSVM and other SVM chains.
  • Network boasts low latency, security, and efficient asset bridging

Solana (SOL) ecosystem’s interoperability could soon get a boost. On Friday, August 15, Solayer, the company behind InfiniSVM, announced the launch of SVM Bridge. The bridge will serve as an interoperability solution for networks using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

The bridge will connect the Solana network with InfiniSVM and other SVM chains. Solayer claims that it will feature ultra-low latency and minimal transaction fees to keep asset transfers efficient.

Because of its native support for SVM chains, the SVM Bridge eliminates translation layers. This enhances performance compared to similar interoperability solutions. Solayer claims that the network can achieve finality in one second, with fees at 0.0006 SOL.

Solayer partnered with SOON, which is already building across multiple layer-1 models with its Decoupled SVM model. This enables it to deploy the Solana Virtual Machine on other chains.

SVM Bridge offers safer Solana integration

Solayer highlighted that multichain bridges present significant security challenges. Since 2021, users and protocols have lost $2.7 billion in bridge attacks, making them one of the most vulnerable technologies in the blockchain space.

This is largely due to the fact that they introduce centralization in an otherwise decentralized environment. While bridge technology is improving, centralization remains a key concern.

