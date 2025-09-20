The post Solinco Readies Blackout V2 Racket Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new Solinco Blackout V2 racket releases Sept. 22. Solinco It’s round two for Solinco. After already releasing a second version of one of its two debut rackets the California-based brand is ready for a repeat performance. Solinco plans to launch the Blackout V2 tennis racket on Sept. 22, a renewed focus for what the brand calls its most all-around frame. “The Blackout is Solinco’s most versatile racket, trusted by players at every level, from recreational hitters to touring professionals,” KT Kim, director of Solinco Sports, tells me, “We kept the Blackout’s signature power and spin DNA, then elevated it with the foam tech core for comfort and Arch-2 construction for enhanced stability.” The foam tech core is what the brand calls an optimally formulated PU density foam in the head of the frame to reduce vibration and enhance feel on impact. The Arch-2 construction is Solinco’s carbon-fiber layering process. Subtle adjustments influence the racket’s stiffness and flex, and thus the overall racket behavior. Kim says that the updates refine the racket’s comfort while giving it controlled power and a spin-friendly perspective. New technologies define the updated Solinco Blackout V2. Solinco “Our goal was to make the racket feel more solid, stable and comfortable,” Kim says. “With the foam tech core and Arch-2 construction, we achieved just that. After rigorous player testing, the feedback was clear, we didn’t need to reinvent the wheel, just apply proven engineering principles to refine this update.” Solinco, a proven string manufacturer, released its first round of rackets in 2022. “We had this mission statement early on to provide players of all levels high-performance, high-quality products, everything you need to get out there and play tennis on the equipment side,” Kim told me at the time. “The strings are where we focused and had expertise… The post Solinco Readies Blackout V2 Racket Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new Solinco Blackout V2 racket releases Sept. 22. Solinco It’s round two for Solinco. After already releasing a second version of one of its two debut rackets the California-based brand is ready for a repeat performance. Solinco plans to launch the Blackout V2 tennis racket on Sept. 22, a renewed focus for what the brand calls its most all-around frame. “The Blackout is Solinco’s most versatile racket, trusted by players at every level, from recreational hitters to touring professionals,” KT Kim, director of Solinco Sports, tells me, “We kept the Blackout’s signature power and spin DNA, then elevated it with the foam tech core for comfort and Arch-2 construction for enhanced stability.” The foam tech core is what the brand calls an optimally formulated PU density foam in the head of the frame to reduce vibration and enhance feel on impact. The Arch-2 construction is Solinco’s carbon-fiber layering process. Subtle adjustments influence the racket’s stiffness and flex, and thus the overall racket behavior. Kim says that the updates refine the racket’s comfort while giving it controlled power and a spin-friendly perspective. New technologies define the updated Solinco Blackout V2. Solinco “Our goal was to make the racket feel more solid, stable and comfortable,” Kim says. “With the foam tech core and Arch-2 construction, we achieved just that. After rigorous player testing, the feedback was clear, we didn’t need to reinvent the wheel, just apply proven engineering principles to refine this update.” Solinco, a proven string manufacturer, released its first round of rackets in 2022. “We had this mission statement early on to provide players of all levels high-performance, high-quality products, everything you need to get out there and play tennis on the equipment side,” Kim told me at the time. “The strings are where we focused and had expertise…

Solinco Readies Blackout V2 Racket Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:28
The new Solinco Blackout V2 racket releases Sept. 22.

Solinco

It’s round two for Solinco. After already releasing a second version of one of its two debut rackets the California-based brand is ready for a repeat performance. Solinco plans to launch the Blackout V2 tennis racket on Sept. 22, a renewed focus for what the brand calls its most all-around frame.

“The Blackout is Solinco’s most versatile racket, trusted by players at every level, from recreational hitters to touring professionals,” KT Kim, director of Solinco Sports, tells me, “We kept the Blackout’s signature power and spin DNA, then elevated it with the foam tech core for comfort and Arch-2 construction for enhanced stability.”

The foam tech core is what the brand calls an optimally formulated PU density foam in the head of the frame to reduce vibration and enhance feel on impact. The Arch-2 construction is Solinco’s carbon-fiber layering process. Subtle adjustments influence the racket’s stiffness and flex, and thus the overall racket behavior. Kim says that the updates refine the racket’s comfort while giving it controlled power and a spin-friendly perspective.

New technologies define the updated Solinco Blackout V2.

Solinco

“Our goal was to make the racket feel more solid, stable and comfortable,” Kim says. “With the foam tech core and Arch-2 construction, we achieved just that. After rigorous player testing, the feedback was clear, we didn’t need to reinvent the wheel, just apply proven engineering principles to refine this update.”

Solinco, a proven string manufacturer, released its first round of rackets in 2022. “We had this mission statement early on to provide players of all levels high-performance, high-quality products, everything you need to get out there and play tennis on the equipment side,” Kim told me at the time. “The strings are where we focused and had expertise and where we built our brand. Rackets were always on the dock.”

Since then, the brand has launched a second version of the Whiteout at the start of 2025 with three different models of the control-oriented frame. “We were able to create a racket that provides easier power and pop,” Kim told me ahead of the Whiteout V2 release. “We call it more effortless power off the string bed and improved stability and feel. Shots that are maybe off-center are more forgiving and it amplifies the sweet spot of the racket.”

The Solinco Blackout V2 tennis racket.

Solinco

For the Blackout V2, it is all about refining the feel and comfort and controlling the power without taking away the core of the frame that fans of the first version enjoyed.

The Blackout V2 also comes with an updated aesthetic, not that unlike what Solinco did when updating the Whiteout. “The Blackout V2 shares the same unique tiger camo paint job as the Whiteout V2, inspired by some of our favorite gaming skins,” Kim says. To apply the design, the engineering team created a new process that requires each design to be hand-applied to the frame.

The 2022 launches happened in tandem for Solinco and while the second versions are roughly nine months apart, they look the part of a pair.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timnewcomb/2025/09/19/solinco-readies-blackout-v2-racket-launch/

