Solo Bitcoin Miner Earns $347K on the World’s Most Competitive Crypto Network. Is Pepenode Presale the Next Mining Opportunity?

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/08 22:58
NEAR
NEAR$2,564+%4,48
Threshold
T$0,01625+%2,26
FUNToken
FUN$0,009354-%0,26
RealLink
REAL$0,06179+%1,93
Bitcoin
BTC$112.354,72+%1,26
Sologenic
SOLO$0,31413-%0,39

A solo miner earned 3.13 $BTC ($347,872) mining Bitcoin on Sunday. It’s only the second time an individual has successfully mined on the Bitcoin blockchain this month.

With industrial miners dominating the space, small-scale miners with limited resources are at a huge disadvantage. That is where Pepenode offers a fresh and promising alternative, letting small-time miners have fun mining crypto and earn, without the need for an expensive rig.

A Win for the Little Guy

On Sunday, a lone miner processed block 913,632 using Solo CKPool and earned a total reward of 3.13 $BTC, valued at approximately $347,872.

Solo CKPool is a mining service for solo miners to participate in Bitcoin mining without operating their own Bitcoin node. It provides an entry point for small-scale miners and helps them compete with industrial leaders and established mining firms.

Reports from Blockchain Explorer indicate that the individual’s average transaction size was 0.7987 $BTC. The miner earned a reward that included a standard base reward of 3.125 $BTC and an extra 0.0042 $BTC in transaction fees.

The miner’s success has renewed confidence that individuals still have a chance to mine some fresh bitcoins, even as Bitcoin’s mining difficulty now measures a record high of 136.04T.

How Difficult is Bitcoin Mining?

Chart depicting how difficult it is currently to mine a new block for the Bitcoin blockchain.

The difficulty level is determined by how hard and time-consuming it is to find a valid block. The more miners that join the network and the more powerful the mining hardware involved, the higher the difficulty level.

With Bitcoin mining difficulty higher than ever, it’s tougher to earn $BTC unless you’re running top-tier equipment.

Sunday’s $347K solo Bitcoin mining success highlights the high-reward possibilities in cryptocurrency mining, but also the barriers to entry for small-timers.

That is where Pepenode comes in, democratizing crypto mining by replacing industrial barriers with digital creativity and community-driven incentives. It’s mining for the meme coin generation.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) – The Future of Meme Coin Mining

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a fun new crypto project combining virtual mining and gamification. It lets you mine the best meme coins for rewards in a hardware-free mining simulation, and you can get started even during the presale phase.

Read about How Pepenode Makes Presale Participation Fun

Unlike Bitcoin, mining memes in Pepenode doesn’t involve high costs, computing power, or massive energy consumption.

Image of Pepenode Presale widget.

You can start playing the mining game as soon as you’ve joined the presale. Simply stake your purchased tokens to build and upgrade your rigs (virtual mining equipment) and earn more tokens and rewards. In this way, Pepenode makes holding staking presale tokens more engaging and rewarding.

Of all the tokens staked in the presale, 70% will get burned, reducing the total token supply and increasing the token’s value over time.

With the presale nearing $900K in raised funds, Pepenode is rapidly gaining momentum as the next big mining opportunity. The presale price of one token is as low as $0.0010491, with the price expected to increase gradually with widespread adoption.

Read How to Buy PepeNode ($PEPENODE) in Easy Step-by-Step Guide here.

At close to 1,618% APY, early adopters of Pepenode enjoy high staking rewards. Also, the more you stake, the more nodes you can buy, and the stronger your virtual mining rig becomes.

On the back of growing retail interest in crypto mining, our $PEPENODE price prediction shows a near 200% ROI by the end of the year if you buy now.

Join the PepeNode presale now – lock in early access and collect bonus airdrops in top meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN – all without needing real hardware.

Takeaways: Solo Bitcoin Miner’s Win Underscores Pepenode’s Potential

As Bitcoin mining increasingly becomes the domain of industrial-scale miners, Pepenode brings the thrill of mining to everyday crypto users.

With a presale offering a gamified mining experience, it makes meme coin mining fun again, eliminating the need for astronomical hardware and skyrocketing energy costs.

If you missed the Bitcoin mining boom, fire up your nodes in Pepenode’s presale today.

The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile with frequent and sharp price swings driven by various factors such as market sentiment, regulatory news, and macroeconomic events. Always do your own research thoroughly before investing.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-miner-347k-profit-pepenode-presale-viral-nears-1m/

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

The post 3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will experience significant token unlocks worth $513 million in the second week of September 2025, with Aptos (APT), Sonic (S), and Cheelee (CHEEL) releasing substantial new token supplies.  These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. 1. Cheelee (CHEEL) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: September 13 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 20.81 million CHEEL (2.08% of Total Supply) Total supply: 1 billion CHEEL Cheelee is a GameFi social media platform that enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by watching short-form videos. The project is built around the ‘attention economy, ‘ where users’ time and focus are monetized and transformed into income. The team will unlock 20.81 million CHEEL altcoins on September 13. The supply is worth $55.78 million. CHEEL Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist   Sponsored Sponsored Cheelee will award 10.58 million tokens as rewards. The team will also assign 7.55 million and 2.64 million CHEEL for marketing and liquidity. In addition, the network will keep around 36,720 tokens for the community drop. 2. Aptos (APT) Unlock Date: September 11 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 688.5 million APT Total supply: 1.17 billion APT Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform leveraging the Move programming language to deliver scalability, security, and efficiency for decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 ecosystems.  On September 11, Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at approximately $49.42 million. Moreover, the tokens represent 1.64% of its current market capitalization.  APT Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist The team will allocate 3.96 million tokens to core contributors. Furthermore, the community will get 3.21 million APT. Lastly, investors and the foundation will get 2.81 million and 1.33 million tokens, respectively. Sponsored Sponsored 3. Sonic (S) Unlock Date: September 9 Number of…
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,20178+%4,27
GET
GET$0,00862-%0,31
Movement
MOVE$0,1221+%4,71
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:00
Share
Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

The post Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is still far from its goal of becoming a ‘one trillion chain’, but it remains the L1 network with the most significant share of the crypto business. Based on recent data, Ethereum apps hold over $330B in user deposits.  Ethereum’s apps signal significant on-chain activity, as they become the L1 with the largest share of user deposits. Based on Token Terminal data, Ethereum carries $330B in user deposits, following a rush to DeFi activity. Token Terminal has included Tether as the leading app in terms of value locked, but also ranked other DeFi and general apps.  Top apps on @ethereum by TVL: https://t.co/rNcGSnEqKy pic.twitter.com/wb9fb1Rwtv — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) September 7, 2025 Ethereum still has a $250B lead on TRON, and remains unsurpassed by other L1 or L2. The main reason is that the network is well-connected to multiple centralized and decentralized facilities. This allows all users and traders to be confident in the available liquidity and plan more ambitious DeFi moves.  Ethereum regained its primacy, after a brief period where Solana was the leader for on-chain economic activity, based on app fees. | Source: Token Terminal For Ethereum, economic activity is moving back on-chain, with constant growth in app revenues. Following the 2021 cycle with novelty games and NFTs, this time, highly liquid DeFi apps produce higher revenues. The growth of ETH above $4,000 also feeds into the TVL value. Another ETH rally may boost the liquidity and activity in the ecosystem. On peak days, Ethereum apps have historically produced over $42M in revenues. During the 2024 and 2025 bull cycles, there is a higher baseline for daily fees. Ethereum’s main L1 chain still carries the bulk of activity, with 12.98% of fees coming from L2 chains.  Ethereum recovers both TVL leadership and economic activity Other data accounts…
Threshold
T$0,01621+%1,94
Moonveil
MORE$0,09926-%1,54
DeFi
DEFI$0,001647+%2,10
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:58
Share
Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

With the financial markets holding their breath for the highly anticipated rate cuts in September, everyone is watching crypto where timing is everything. As much as household names like Dogecoin are holding their ground, everyone is watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an innovative DeFi token putting a new spin on lending.  Mutuum Finance already has 5 […]
DeFi
DEFI$0,001647+%2,10
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01289+%2,38
Wink
LIKE$0,010763-%0,89
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Cập nhật XRP Ledger: Ra mắt tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge và tác động đến nhà đầu tư Ripple