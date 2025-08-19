Solo Bitcoin Miner Wins $371K Reward After Mining Block 910,440

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:18
Threshold
T$0.01601-2.61%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03949-2.68%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.716-3.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,781.35-1.96%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05695+5.28%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.33564-2.57%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1376-15.78%

A solo miner successfully mined a Bitcoin block on Sunday, collecting a 3.137 BTC payout, worth about $371,000 at the time.

The miner operated through the Solo CK pool, a service for solo miners. They mined block 910,440 and collected the standard 3.125 BTC and about 0.012 BTC in transaction fees. The block included 4,913 transactions, and the fees totalled $1,455. 

With Bitcoin’s hashrate being dominated by massive industrial-scale mining operations, the chances of a solo miner hitting a block are slim. Yet, with efficient hardware, even smaller players can claim the same block rewards in rare instances. 

This year, several solo miners with smaller setups have claimed block rewards on their own. One successfully mined a block in February, while another netted $350,000 on July 4. On July 27, another solo miner was able to score a block alone, bagging $373,000 in rewards. 

A solo Bitcoin miner mined block 910440. Source: Mempool

Solo Bitcoin mining is still mostly a “lottery” 

Samuel Li, the chief technology officer of mining equipment company ASICKey, previously told Cointelegraph that solo Bitcoin miners are winning not because of luck but because of “powerful, efficient hardware.” 

Li said modern mining equipment is built to deliver serious hashrates without the power draw of traditional miners. However, this doesn’t mean the odds of solo miners winning have changed. 

“Solo mining is still mostly a lottery, unless you control tens of PH/s, which is realistically the bare minimum for having a measurable statistical shot at success within a reasonable time frame,” Li told Cointelegraph.

Li said that a miner with one petahash (PH/s) of hashpower has a 1 in 650,000 chance of solving a block every 10 minutes. 

Related: Trump-linked American Bitcoin seeks Asia acquisitions to boost BTC holdings: Report

Rising network difficulty squeezes professional mining companies

Even established Bitcoin mining companies have felt the increasing network difficulty and hashrate, along with a reduced block subsidy due to Bitcoin halving. 

CryptoQuant data shows that at the time of writing, the difficulty of the Bitcoin network was at 129 trillion and was floating near all-time highs. The data also showed that network difficulty has only trended upward over time. 

Large mining companies have diversified into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) to make up for the increased competition and shortfalls in the mining business. 

Magazine: Scottie Pippen says Michael Saylor warned him about Satoshi chatter

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/solo-bitcoin-miner-371k-block-reward-august-2025?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1016-4.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.00733-3.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+10.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02779+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?