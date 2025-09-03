Some Familiar Names Among September Baseball Call-Ups

Back where he started, versatile infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is wearing Blue Jays livery again after a two-month stop in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty Images

With rosters expanded from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1, baseball title contenders beefed up their rosters with a mix of rookies, veterans, and players actived from injured lists.

None of the moves were significant but several could influence the outcome of the races – and even the eventual world champions.

In the American League East, for example, the first-place Toronto Blue Jays added versatility and defense by reacquiring infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cubs Get Vets

The Chicago Cubs, striving to catch the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, did one better, making waiver claims on veterans Carlos Santana, a first baseman, and Aaron Civale, a pitcher who can start or relieve.

Also claimed on waivers was shortstop Ha-seong Kim, a former Gold Glove infielder immediately installed as Atlanta’s starting shortstop over light-hitting Nick Allen. The move gives the Braves four regulars who drew MVP votes as recently as 2023 (Ronald Acuna, Jr. and infielders Greg Olson, Austin Riley, and Kim).

After a 28-month layoff, Luis Garcia has returned to the rotation of the Houston Astros for the stretch drive. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Perhaps the most significant roster move was made by the Houston Astros, who activated right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia after spending 28 months on the injured list while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgey and other injuries. He won his first start, holding the Angels to three runs in six innings at Daikin Park.

Garcia Healthy

Garcia, who went 15-8 in 2022, could be the solid starter Houston needs to hold off the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

Also in the AL West, the Texas Rangers activated corner infielder Jake Burger and relief pitcher Chris Martin, a pair of veterans they think can help Bruce Bochy win a last-hurrah title before he retired. The Rangers rounded the Labor Day milestone 4½ games behind the front-running Astros but also 1½ behind the second-place Mariners.

Another pitcher whose work could be pivotal is lefty Ryan Yarbrough, a lefty who went 16-6 as a rookie reliever for the 2018 Tampa Bay Rays but has never recaptured that form. Now a swingman with the Yankees, Yarbrough was activated from the IL in time to help New York down the stretch.

In the National League West, both the Dodgers and second-place Padres hope newly-activated players will provide the final spark in their title quests.

Los Angeles added hard-throwing reliever Michael Kopech and infielder Hyeseong Kim, not to be confused with Atlanta’s Ha-Seong Kim, another September addition.

Acrobatic center fielder Jackson Merrill is back in action for San Diego after finishing second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting last year. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Despite its crowded outfield, San Diego should benefit from the return of Jackson Merrill, whose 24-homer season of 2024 landed him the runner-up slot in the NL’s Rookie of the Year voting. His injured ankle is presumably ready to bear the brunt of his wide-ranging play in center field.

NL East Moves

Both contenders in the National League East also fortified their rosters. The Mets brought back versatile speed merchant Luisangel Acuna, brother of the former MVP, while the Phillies claimed left-handed relief pitcher Tim Mayza on waivers from Pittsburgh. He averages a strikeout per inning.

Finally, September call-ups aren’t too taxing. There are exceptions, though, with Atlanta agreeing to pick up the remaining $2 million on the contract of Ha-Seong Kim. It contains a $16 million player option the team hopes he’ll trigger for 2026.

Recalled rookies are routinely paid the pro-rated portion of the minimum $760,000 salary. Veterans, including free agent signees, earn more.

Kiner-Kalefa, for example, is finishing up a $7.5 million contract originally signed with Toronto late in 2023. Traded to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, the former Yankee now returns to the contending Blue Jays.

South to North

And Civale, waived by the White Sox, simply went across town, from the South Side to the North, and pitched three scoreless innings to help the Cubs beat the Braves, 7-6, in 10 innings. It was the first time in his career (seven years, 136 games) that he ever pitched out of the bullpen.

The Cubs, needing pitching depth, owe him only the pro-rated portion of the $1 million that remains on his contract.

Expanding rosters to 28 is relatively new for major-league teams, which once were allowed to increase active rosters to 40 in September. Now the key is picking the right guys – players who can deliver timely hits, catches, or pitches when it counts the most.