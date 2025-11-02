‘Something Magical’: Cardano Founder Hails Treasury Secretary’s Bitcoin Tweet

Bitcoin white paper marked its 17th anniversary on Friday. Seventeen years ago, on Oct. 31, Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin white paper on the cryptography mailing list in 2008.

The milestone was celebrated across the crypto community, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent participating in the moment.

Bessent praised Bitcoin’s resilience in a tweet, which also highlighted the 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper: “17 years after the white paper, the Bitcoin network is still operational and more resilient than ever. Bitcoin never shuts down.”

The Treasury Secretary’s tweet caught the attention of top crypto personalities, including Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, who referred to it as something profoundly magical.

“Something is profoundly magical about the sitting Treasury secretary of the United States tweeting about Bitcoin and its reliability,” Hoskinson wrote.

Cardano news

In recent news, cbADA borrow markets are now live on Base. CbADA is Coinbase’s wrapped version of Cardano (ADA) on Base, 1:1 backed by real ADA. The recent move is expected to open up more cross-chain DeFi possibilities.

In big news for Cardano, Input Output has revealed Ouroboros Phalanx, a new upgrade that will make network attacks way harder and more expensive while enabling up to 30% faster transactions.

Ouroboros Phalanx raises Cardano’s security bar with powerful protection against stake-based attacks — ensuring faster transactions and stronger network integrity.

At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $0.61 as it closed October down 24.55%.