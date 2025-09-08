Somnia price analysis: Why is SOMI up 40%?

Somnia price has gained nearly 40% in the past 24 hours, riding a wave of positive sentiment after a partnership with ZNS Connect.

Summary SOMI price jumps 40% to $1.84 ATH before consolidating near $1.60.

Rally fueled by ZNS Connect partnership and growing ecosystem adoption.

Derivatives volume +36.7%, open interest +8.7%, indicating speculative momentum.

Somnia is trading at $1.67 at press time, up nearly 39% in the past 24 hours. The token rallied from a daily low of $1.04 to as high as $1.84, a new all-time high, before pulling back slightly. SOMI now trades 12.5% below that peak.

The surge came alongside with rising market activity. Somnia’s 24-hour trading volume reached $905.7 million, up 46.6% from the day before. Derivatives trading also increased, according to Coinglass data, with open interest rising 8.8% to $109.9 million and futures volume up 36.7% to $4.40 billion.

Rising open interest and higher volumes often show increased trader participation, which can amplify price movements and volatility.

Somnia partners with ZNS Connect

The rally follows a Sep. 7 announcement of a major partnership between Somnia and ZNS Connect. Through the partnership, Somnia’s high-performance Layer 1 and metaverse ecosystem is integrated with ZNS Connect’s decentralized identity and domain protocol.

https://twitter.com/bond_zns/status/1964599301516021894?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

Users can now deploy smart contracts, mint .somnia domains, and even perform verifiable on-chain actions like saying “GM” on Somnia thanks to the integration. By fusing domain services, utility, and blockchain-native interactions, these features seek to establish a smooth digital identity system.

Such partnerships often drive speculation and renewed community interest, particularly as the Web3 identity narrative grows. Data shows Somnia’s adoption is growing, with .somnia domain mints rising from 45,000 in May 2025 to over 68,250 by September. Together with previous BitGo and LayerZero (ZRO) integrations, the ZNS Connect partnership has improved sentiment around Somnia.

Sonia price technical analysis

Somnia’s chart shows a strong uptrend supported by expanding volume. The token surged above the mid-band before hitting resistance near $1.84. SOMI is currently consolidating around $1.60, near the 20-SMA midline, with upper and lower bands at $1.94 and $1.02, respectively, This wide range shows high volatility.

Overbought conditions are indicated by the recent peak of the relative strength index above 72. Since then, it has cooled to 62.9, indicating some relief despite still being elevated. This shows the potential for consolidation after the sharp rally.

The $1.84 ATH is likely to be retested if SOMI stays above the $1.48 support zone. In the short term, a break above that resistance might pave the way for $2.00. A decline toward $1.26 could result from failure to hold the $1.48 mid-band support, with additional downside risk close to $1.02 if momentum sharply weakens.