Sonic Faces 6% Daily Decline – Is S the Next Undervalued Top 100 Coin?

Sonic’s 6% daily drop has sparked debate over whether this altcoin’s struggles mark weakness or present a hidden buying opportunity. With its price hovering in a tight range, traders are watching closely to see if S can flip resistance into support and carve out a recovery path. This analysis breaks down Sonic’s key technical levels and evaluates whether it could become one of the top undervalued coins in the current market.

Sonic Coin's Bumpy Ride Shows Hopes of a Bounce

Source: tradingview

Sonic (S) is wobbling between $0.30 and $0.35, hinting at some market struggle. The past week witnessed a small dip, down nearly 4%, while the last month's fall reached close to 23%. The coin sits below a key resistance at $0.37, with another hurdle looming at $0.42. Support is found at $0.27 and $0.23 if things go south. Despite a gloomy half-year drop of about 65%, the coin's movement could shift. If Sonic breaks past $0.37 and climbs towards $0.42, we might see a growth of over 20%. With careful traction in place, there's room for positive momentum if trends align favorably.

Conclusion

Despite heavy losses over the past months, Sonic’s support at $0.27 and $0.23 provides a foundation for potential stabilization. A breakout above $0.37, followed by $0.42, could trigger a rebound of 20% or more, signaling renewed investor confidence. If momentum shifts in its favor, S could transform from a struggling asset into an overlooked contender within the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.