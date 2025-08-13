Sonic launches testnet 2.1 adding Pectra compatibility

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/13 01:16
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.1958-3.10%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5553-2.88%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1784-3.41%

Sonic, the Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible layer 1 blockchain, has announced the launch of its testnet 2.1, aimed at adding compatibility with the Pectra upgrade.

Summary
  • Sonic Labs has announced its testnet 2.1 upgrade ahead of mainnet launch.
  • The testnet will bring compatibility with Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade.
  • Sonic token S continues to grow in the decentralized finance ecosystem.

The Sonic Labs team, which helps develop the layer 1 blockchain Sonic (S), said on Aug. 12 that its testnet 2.1 upgrade was now live. Sonic’s latest testnet introduces compatibility with Ethereum (ETH)’s Pectra upgrade and adds to the blockchain network’s capabilities by allowing developers and users to deploy smart contracts and experience Sonic’s speed.

While Ethereum’s network established the crypto industry’s standard for block processing,  with the developer tools and ecosystem suitable for decentralized applications, scalability continued to impact performance. Layer 2 solutions offer the much needed performance, but Sonic goes beyond with an L1 that not only enhances EVM scalability, but offers optimized virtual machine performance with the SonicVM. 

The launch of testnet 2.1 brings these virtual machine optimizations to users with Pectra compatibility. Sonic Labs expects the upgrade to go live on the mainnet soon. 

The Ethereum Pectra upgrade deployed on the mainnet in early May, and introduced key Ethereum Improvement Proposals. 

As a major network update, Pectra brought 11 EIPs on the mainnet, with top among these including enhanced staking, smart contract functionality for wallets with externally owned accounts and account abstraction. Pectra also introduced gas optimization, significantly boosting the Ethereum network.

Sonic’s S token

The testnet upgrade goes live as the native Sonic token S gains traction across the decentralized finance ecosystem. powers giants. 

S is one of the top token integrations for Aave, the leading DeFi protocol that accounts for over $38 billion in total value locked. Sonic’s speed, low fees, and developer first-design is key to this huge traction for S.

The Sonic ecosystem is poised to get a notable boost following Sonic Foundation’s investment of 400k S tokens in Silo Labs, a non-custodial crypto bank launched on Ethereum, Sonic and Avalanche.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge