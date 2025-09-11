Sonic TVL Plummets 67% Since May as Token Slumps

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 07:24
Threshold
T$0.01645+1.04%
Union
U$0.00942-3.68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21506+1.36%
FORM
FORM$2.9906-2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001706+1.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01412+10.31%
67COIN
67$0.014394-10.62%
MAY
MAY$0.04187-1.50%

Experts say the blockchain could face strategic challenges as the S token price drops and yield-driven users exit.

Layer 1 blockchain Sonic, formerly known as Fantom, is grappling with a steep drop in total value locked (TVL) across its ecosystem, raising questions about the sustainability of its growth strategy.

Sonic’s TVL has fallen from $1.1 billion in May to $367 million as of today, a decline of roughly 67%, according to DeFiLlama. For context, Fantom had previously reached a TVL high of around $9 billion in early 2022.

Sonic TVL

The drop coincided with the end of Sonic’s 5-year deal with market maker Wintermute, underscoring how hard it can be for new blockchains to keep users and funds active on their networks. At the time, Sonic’s Chief Strategy Officer wrote on X: “This is what we need for our ecosystem projects to thrive. Cex only support is simply no longer enough.”

Sonic CEO Michael Kong said in comments shared with The Defiant that while TVL is an important metric, “it doesn’t always tell the whole story.” He added that Sonic aims to achieve the same TVL as Fantom once had.

“Given crypto’s volatile nature, it is only natural that TVLs fluctuate over time,” Kong said. “We are also laser-focused on building institutional scale, with plans to create a U.S. ETF and a Nasdaq [digital asset treasury].”

Earlier this month, Sonic passed a proposal to form Sonic USA, which will deploy $150 million worth of S tokens to fund an ETF and DAT.

‘Double-edged sword’

Other experts, however, say the network faces strategic choices. “Sonic TVL has dropped almost 70% since May, largely due to them ending their market-making agreement with Wintermute,” said Mike Maloney, CEO and founder of Incyt. “New [Layer 1s] looking to serve DeFi can’t compete with Ethereum (and Solana’s) organic volume, and need to bring the ‘edge’ of private market makers.”

Ethereum is currently the world’s largest blockchain by TVL in decentralized finance (DeFi), with nearly $110 billion currently deposited across Ethereum-based protocols, according to DefiLlama. Meanwhile, Solana boasts a TVL of $14 billion.

Maloney called it a “double-edged sword,” noting that while market makers bring increased volume and tighter spreads, they also capture fees that would otherwise go to users and “remove large swathes of liquidity and transaction volume after their term has ended.”

“Sonic is now at a crossroads and must make a difficult choice: rely upon professional market makers to create an efficient market, or suffer through the woes of long-tail adoption to create something truly decentralized,” Maloney concluded.

‘Yield-seekers are mercenaries’

Meanwhile, Brian Huang, co-founder and CEO of Glider, highlighted the challenge of relying on yield-driven capital.

“Yield-seekers are mercenaries. We’ve seen this time and time again, where a new chain (although Sonic was a rebrand) launches with heavy incentives, but fails to maintain any of that TVL when the incentives run out. When the incentives are gone, the yield-seekers move capital to the next chain/opportunity,” Huang said.

He noted that Sonic’s TVL changes are closely aligned with the price of its native token, $S, which is currently trading at $0.30, down approximately 69% from its launch price of $0.98 earlier this year, according to The Defiant’s price page.

“Sonic was paying out incentives with the $S token – for example, earn an additional 10% APY in $S on deposits,” Huang explained. “However, as the price of $S drops, that 10% APY starts to look more like 5% APY and then 2% APY.”

He noted that this makes returns no longer appealing. At the same time, people receiving $S rewards are selling them, which pushes the token’s price down even further.

“TVL is only useful if you have borrowers that can generate yield for lenders,” Huang said. “We’ll have to see if Sonic can stimulate more borrowing in its ecosystem rather than just relying on ephemeral incentives.”

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/sonic-tvl-plummets-67-since-may-as-token-slumps

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

PANews reported on September 11th that the Polygon Foundation announced that the Polygon PoS (Polygon Proof of Stake) had successfully completed a hard fork, upgrading the Bor and Heimdall components to v2.2.11-beta2 and v0.3.1, respectively. Milestones and state synchronization are now proceeding normally, and checkpoint processing and consensus finality have been fully restored. Officials stated that they will continue to closely monitor the network to ensure stable operation. As reported last night, Polygon stated: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003848-8.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 07:20
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0886+9.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 23:30
Share
Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

As Wall Street day traders pivot from established assets like SOL and Pi, many are calling Layer Brett the best crypto to buy now. This next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin is in presale, offering early entry at $0.0055 per $LBRETT. With an initial staking APY of 812% and a $1 million giveaway, analysts predict Layer […]
Solana
SOL$225.31+4.56%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001736-5.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.01049+1.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 06:36
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.1)