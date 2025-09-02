SonicStrategy Secures $40 Million Investment from Sonic Labs

PANews reported on September 2nd that SonicStrategy announced a US$40 million (approximately CAD$55 million) investment from Sonic Labs. This round of funding will be used to expand the team, advance product development, and accelerate market expansion. Sonic Labs stated that the investment aims to support SonicStrategy's innovative development in the Web3 space.

