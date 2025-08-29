Sony Launches New Blockchain Scoring System

Sony’s Soneium network debuts a comprehensive activity tracking system. The platform rewards authentic blockchain ecosystem contributions while solving Web3 engagement challenges.

Soneium, Sony’s blockchain venture, has launched an innovative scoring system. This mechanism transforms how networks measure and reward user participation.

Revolutionary Framework Changes Web3 Rewards

The newly launched Soneium Score changes blockchain engagement by using advanced algorithms to evaluate real contributions across the ecosystem. It moves beyond simple token-based reward models that have dominated the space.

It precisely tracks verifiable on-chain activities: users earn points for asset swaps, staking protocols, and NFT transactions. The platform also rewards liquidity provision across decentralized exchanges. This creates a complete view of user participation that goes beyond transaction volumes.

This scoring mechanism tackles two major Web3 problems. First, it addresses the lack of consistent user evaluation methods. Second, it helps projects maintain long-term community engagement. The system evaluates daily activity consistency, liquidity contributions, NFT holdings, and partner project bonuses.

Sony Block Solutions Labs (SBSL) developed this Ethereum Layer 2 network before the joint venture between Sony Group and Startale Labs completed extensive testing. Over 14 million wallets participated before the January 2025 mainnet launch.

Strategic partnerships with Uniswap and AAVE position the system within the broader DeFi ecosystem, reducing developers’ adoption barriers while enhancing decentralized application utility.

Season one promises integration with various DeFi, gaming, and NFT projects. The system issues non-transferable Soulbound Token (SBT) badges based on contribution levels.

