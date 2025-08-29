Sony launches the system to reward on-chain participation

The Web3 revolution takes a decisive step towards the mainstream with the announcement of Soneium Score, the new proof-of-contribution system developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs (SBSL) for its Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain Soneium.

This initiative, supported by leading protocols such as Uniswap and AAVE, promises to redefine the concept of digital identity and engagement in the blockchain, concretely rewarding users for every interaction on the platform.

Digital Identity and Rewards: The Heart of Soneium Score

At the heart of Soneium Score is the goal of building a lasting digital identity for each user, transforming every action—from asset swap to staking, to minting of NFT—into points, positions in seasonal rankings, and non-transferable SBT (Soulbound Token) badges. In this way, each participant can have their real contribution to the ecosystem recognized and valued, while developers finally have an effective tool to identify and engage active users without additional technical complexities.

How the Soneium Score Rating System Works

The scoring system of the Soneium Score program is based on four fundamental components:

Activity Score: rewards consistency in daily transactions and activity streaks that can last up to 28 consecutive days per season. Liquidity Score: it accumulates by providing liquidity (TVL) through different protocols. NFT Score: is awarded to those who hold specific NFT collections within the ecosystem, with a maximum cap between 12 and 18 points. Bonus Score: offers extra scoring opportunities through featured projects that rotate monthly.

The calculation formulas are designed to be flexible and adapt to the growth of the ecosystem, with updates and details always available on the official blog and the user portal of Soneium.

A new standard for continuity in the blockchain

Until today, most blockchain ecosystems have suffered from a lack of continuity: user actions – such as swaps, minting, or staking – were lost after each block, leaving no trace of reputation or trust between protocols. Furthermore, new projects struggled to attract genuinely engaged users without resorting to complicated technical integrations or asset incentives.

Soneium Score solves both problems, offering a unified identity layer based on on-chain actions and an immediate channel for developers who want to reach verified and active users.

Season 1: Immediate Opportunities and Exclusive Badges

The first season of Soneium Score starts with the support of prominent ecosystem partners, offering users the opportunity to build their reputation by exploring DeFi, gaming, and digital collectibles applications. Featured projects can thus directly access a highly engaged user base without the need for complex technical integrations.

Users who reach the required score threshold (over 80 out of 100 points) in each season receive a unique SBT badge, permanently linked to their wallet and claimable on OpenSea. Each participant can obtain one badge per season, as a testament to their commitment. The Soneium portal also offers real-time progress tracking, weekly optimization guides, and exclusive benefits from ecosystem projects.

An open and dynamic ecosystem

The platform supports a wide range of assets, including ETH and USDC, reflecting the economic vibrancy of Soneium and rewarding those who actively contribute through various protocols. The launch of Soneium Score follows the success of the mainnet debut, which saw over 14 million wallets participate in the testing phases, confirming the ability of Sony Block Solutions Labs to attract both Web2 and Web3 users.

For those who wish to delve deeper into the scoring mechanics, featured projects, and seasonal updates, all the information is available on the official Soneium blog and the dedicated portal.

Soneium: beyond blockchain, towards the internet of emotions

Soneium is born as a versatile and general-purpose Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, with the ambition to evoke emotions, stimulate creativity, and create an open internet that transcends all boundaries. The goal of Soneium is to unite people with different values and cultures, rethinking the way we interact online and paving the way for a world of innovative applications.

Sony Block Solutions Labs: innovation and collaboration

Sony Block Solutions Labs is a joint venture between Sony Group Corporation and Startale Labs Pte. Ltd., created to develop a new network infrastructure based on blockchain technology. After announcing the planning and development of the blockchain in September 2023, the company changed its name in August 2024, confirming its intention to lead innovation in the sector.

Sony Group Corporation: creativity and technology in the service of emotion

Sony Group Corporation is a leading entity in creative entertainment, founded on a solid technological base. Through six business segments – Game & Network Services, Music, Pictures, Entertainment, Technology & Services, Imaging & Sensing Solutions, and Financial Services – Sony aims to “fill the world with emotions” through the power of creativity and technology.

A Future of Participation and Digital Identity

With the launch of Soneium Score, Sony Block Solutions Labs marks a turning point in the evolution of blockchain, offering users the opportunity to build a tangible digital reputation and developers a new tool to engage authentic communities. In an ever-evolving landscape, Soneium aims to become the bridge between Web2 and Web3, bringing blockchain to an increasingly broad and aware audience.

To start building your own Soneium Score and discover all the opportunities offered by the platform, you can visit the official website.