SOO Foundation Releases Simpforfun Season 1 Airdrop Rules, Totaling 1.5 Million SOON Tokens

PANews reported on August 28th that the SOON Foundation released the rules for the first season of Simpforfun, offering a total of 1.5 million SOON tokens. One million SOON tokens will be allocated as a base reward, distributed proportionally to trading volume, and 500,000 SOON tokens will be allocated as NFT bonuses, with the bonus increasing with each NFT held. A snapshot has been taken, and users can claim SOON tokens on the official airdrop portal by binding their wallets. Distribution will be transparent and verifiable on-chain.

