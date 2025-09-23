SoonChain Teams up with ByteNova to Elevate Decentralized AI Economy

SoonChain, an artificial intelligence (AI-powered) Layer 2 blockchain, has unveiled its strategic Partnership with ByteNova, a scalable artificial intelligence (AI) protocol and framework. The primary objective behind this partnership is to elavate a decentralized AI economy for secure, scalable personal agents and developer tools.

SoonChain is well-known for developing Web3 apps and games and its collaboration with ByteNova will fulfill the further requirements for developing Web3-based apps. Both advanced platforms will take the necessary steps to create a decentralized AI economy for their users. SoonChain has revealed this news through its official X account.

SoonChain and ByteNova Forge Ahead with Decentralized AI Economy Scalability

SoonChain and ByteNova have signed an agreement on the scalability for the decentralized AI economy. Both agree on some main points, such as: On-chain Agents with Edge AI, Personal AI Companions, Open Plugin Ecosystem, and Scalable Infrastructure. In On-chain Agents with Edge AI, the partnership will work on making AI agents that run on blockchain, using edge AI technology for increased performance and efficiency.

Similarly, for Personal AI Companions, they create privacy-first AI companions, likely building on ByteNova’s N.O.V.A, which is a customizable and upgradeable AI for Web3. Furthermore, developers will be facilitated by allowing them to create and integrate plugins, which speed up innovation and spread the capabilities of the AI agents.

Partnership Aims to Deliver Scalable Infrastructure for the Digital Economy

SoonChain and ByteNova, both partners, will focus on providing services that will help developers and creators tackle this digital world. After this integration, users will enjoy seamless services and the efficient abilities of both platforms. So, for this purpose, they have taken some crucial steps for the scalability of the infrastructure.

In short, this collaboration is much more than a partnership, because this partnership is trying to cover more aspects than they can. Ultimately, this will help both these platforms and developers and creators at the same time.