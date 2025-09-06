Sora Ventures Launches Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/09/06 00:01
Sora Ventures, a Taiwan-based crypto venture capital firm, has unveiled plans to raise $1 billion for a Bitcoin treasury fund.  At Taipei Blockchain Week, Jason Fang, founder and managing partner of Sora Ventures, introduced what he described as “Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund” of this scale. The initiative aims to consolidate institutional adoption across Asia and support companies integrating Bitcoin into their balance sheets. The firm has already secured $200 million in commitments from investors and regional partners. It plans to reach the $1 billion target within six months. Fang emphasized that institutional investors in the U.S. and Europe have advanced more quickly in adopting Bitcoin treasuries. Asia, however, has fallen behind, largely because its initiatives remain fragmented. Centralized Pool for Bitcoin Adoption Unlike country-specific initiatives, the Sora fund will serve as a centralized institutional pool. Its goal is to replicate Bitcoin-first treasury models across Asia while linking them with international treasuries. “We are bringing institutional capital together, from local to regional, and now to the global stage,” Fang said. He remarked that the fund is intended to shift Asian companies’ perspective of Bitcoin, from a speculative holding to a reserve asset. Why Asia Matters in the Bitcoin Treasury Movement Bitcoin treasuries have gained traction globally, with companies like MicroStrategy in the U.S. becoming headline examples. In Asia, listed firms in Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea are gradually adopting similar models. Sora Ventures believes that consolidating these efforts under one institutional vehicle will create stronger synergies and momentum. The fund will not only invest in companies already holding Bitcoin but will also encourage new entrants to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Building on Past Investments The announcement builds on Sora Ventures’ growing record of strategic acquisitions and investments. In April 2024, the firm supported Metaplanet in Japan with a ¥1 billion ($6.6 million) Bitcoin purchase. Today, Metaplanet holds 20,000 BTC valued at $2.2 billion, making it Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. In Hong Kong, Sora acquired Moon Inc., formerly known as HK Asia Holdings. Following the acquisition, the firm guided the company’s shift toward Bitcoin and investments in Web3-related sectors. The firm also led a consortium that acquired Thailand’s retailer DV8 in July to replicate the Metaplanet treasury model in Southeast Asia. Around the same period, Sora and its partners secured a majority stake in South Korea’s BitPlanet to support the firm’s push into digital asset services. Other Major Players in Asia’s Bitcoin Landscape According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net, several other corporations in Asia hold significant Bitcoin reserves. Cango Inc. currently owns Bitcoin worth $569 million, while Bitfufu holds more than $200 million. These holdings demonstrate the growing interest of Asian companies in treating Bitcoin as a long-term treasury reserve rather than a short-term investment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
