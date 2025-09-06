Sora Ventures launches Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund, plans to buy $1 billion in BTC

Asia is stepping up its institutional adoption of digital assets, as two major announcements this week highlighted the region’s ambitions to catch up with the West, especially the US, in crypto adoption.

At Taipei Blockchain Week, Hong Kong-based Sora Ventures launched Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund, backed by $200 million in commitments and aiming to purchase $1 billion in BTC within six months. Also, Tokyo-listed Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. unveiled plans to invest up to ¥1 billion (around $6.7 million) in Ethereum, part of a wider strategy to blend blockchain with legal technology services.

Sora bets on Bitcoin as a crypto reserve asset

Sora’s new fund marks a milestone for Asia, where crypto treasury strategies have until now been fragmented. Unlike corporate players such as Metaplanet in Japan or DV8 in Thailand, which hold Bitcoin directly on their balance sheets, the Sora fund pools institutional capital into a centralized vehicle.

The model is designed both to support existing Asian treasuries and to seed new ones globally, creating synergies across jurisdictions.

Jason Fang, founder and managing partner at Sora Ventures, said the launch represents the first time that institutional money has come together, from local to regional, and now to a global stage for Bitcoin.

The fund builds on Sora’s recent acquisitions of treasury-focused firms across the region, including Moon Inc. in Hong Kong, DV8 in Thailand, and BitPlanet in South Korea. It also invested in Metaplanet’s ¥1 billion Bitcoin allocation in 2024.

Analysts say the move could catalyze a wave of corporate adoption across Asia, particularly if Sora succeeds in funneling $1 billion into Bitcoin in such a short timeframe. The fund has already attracted interest from regional institutions seeking to hedge against currency volatility.

Robot Consulting aligns legal tech with Ethereum

While Sora doubles down on Bitcoin as a treasury asset, Robot Consulting is betting on Ethereum as both an investment and a technological platform. The company, which listed on Nasdaq in July, said it would allocate up to ¥1 billion in ETH between Q4 2025 and spring 2026, using available cash and IPO proceeds.

The company said the initiative would enhance the company’s “presence in the emerging field of accessible legal services through technology” by integrating Ethereum’s smart contracts into its legal tech products. The firm is working to combine blockchain with AI data in addition to digital services such as automated compliance checks and dispute resolution.

Robot Consulting will mark the valuation of its ETH holdings to market on a quarterly basis, with gains or losses disclosed in annual statements.

“This investment in Ethereum marks a significant step in aligning our blockchain strategy with our legal technology vision,” Robot’s Chief Executive Officer Amit Thakur said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we expect to continue to invest in technologies that strengthen our business model and deliver long-term value.”

While the US has dominated the narrative on corporate Bitcoin and Ethereum adoption, Asia’s institutional interest is growing.

Sora’s initiative could bring cohesion to fragmented treasury efforts across the region, giving Asia a collective presence in Bitcoin markets. Meanwhile, Robot Consulting’s ETH allocation illustrates how blockchain is being woven into specific industries, in this case, legal technology, rather than being treated purely as a speculative bet.

