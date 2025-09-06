Sora Ventures launches the first Bitcoin treasury fund in Asia

A $1 billion plan to bring Bitcoin into Asian corporate treasuries: Sora Ventures presented at the Taipei Blockchain Week (Bitcoin Magazine, September 2025) an institutional vehicle dedicated to purchasing BTC, backed by an initial commitment of $200 million from regional partners.

At the first mention, we also highlight the institutional adoption analyses provided by Chainalysis, which emphasize how Asia remains a key market for institutional flows in the period 2023–2025.

According to the data collected during the Taipei Blockchain Week and market analyses conducted by the research team that followed the event, the initial commitment of 200 million primarily comes from regional institutional investors, family offices, and corporate treasuries.

Industry analysts note that a purchase program of this scale requires advanced procedures for best execution, liquidity management, and custody measures.

Update September 5, 2025: Details on the operational schedule and major underwriters are still being defined, with ongoing checks on the risk profiles and compliance of investors.

What is and how does the “Bitcoin Asia Treasury” work

The project, informally defined as “Bitcoin Treasury Asia,” is a capital pool designed to aggregate resources and co-invest with companies holding BTC on their balance sheets.

The goal is to consolidate ongoing initiatives and facilitate operations on an institutional scale, with a common architecture for execution and controls. It should be noted that the logic is to create a shared perimeter for decisions and processes, reducing operational fragmentation.

  • Initial ticket: 200 million dollars from investors in the Asia-Pacific region, as a base for operations.
  • Purchase target: 1 billion dollars in BTC in approximately six months, according to a defined path.
  • Launch Context: Taipei Blockchain Week (September 2025), with a presentation to the institutional public.
  • Mandate: coordinate purchases, custody, and compliance for high-volume operations in a structured manner. For practical reference on regulated custody solutions, enterprise options are commonly described by leading market providers and in industry operational guides.

Market Impact: Liquidity, Demand, and Governance

The initiative brings together institutional capital under a single management, with potential effects on liquidity and price formation at the regional level.

In the absence of execution details, the impact depends on the pace of purchases and the methods of execution, as well as the interaction with the depth of individual local markets. That said, the transparency of the process will be crucial for overall efficiency.

  • Order of magnitude: depending on the price, 1 billion dollars could translate into approximately 13,000–20,000 BTC – an amount comparable to about 30–45 days of new supply post-halving (the Bitcoin halving occurred in April 2024), considering an issuance of about 450 BTC per day.
  • Short-term effects: concentrated purchases can amplify volatility; staggered execution tends to reduce the impact and improve the efficiency of the average price, maintaining consistency with market conditions.
  • Operating standards: the fund aims to standardize practices of regulated custody, reporting, and pricing definition for large-scale cross-border investments, promoting comparability among players.

Partnership and Regional Presence

Over the past few years, Sora Ventures has consolidated partnerships in Asia: in 2024 it participated in the financing of Metaplanet (Japan), while in 2025 it extended its reach with industrial agreements in Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea – collaborations that include, among others, names like Moon Inc., DV8, and BitPlanet (data to be verified).

In fact, these initiatives are part of an overall plan to create a treasury network that shares common processes, controls, and metrics, enabling operational synergies.

Context and Size: How Much is 1 Billion in BTC

  • Prudent scenario: at $75,000/BTC, approximately 13,300 BTC, in line with conservative valuations.
  • Intermediate scenario: at $65,000/BTC, approximately 15,400 BTC, a middle trajectory.
  • Expansive scenario: at $55,000/BTC, approximately 18,200 BTC, with greater nominal exposure.

If the purchase program were spread evenly over six months, it would involve a monthly purchase of approximately 2,200–3,300 BTC, where the timing profile plays a crucial role in the market’s absorption.

However, the choice of operational windows can significantly impact the average entry price.

Operational Guidelines for Companies: How to Structure a Treasury in BTC

For companies considering an allocation in Bitcoin, it is essential to define a clear operational framework that ensures control and transparency, avoiding procedural ambiguities and unassigned responsibilities.

  1. Initial assessment: define objectives, time horizon, risk tolerance, and the strategic role of BTC in corporate reserves, with measurable criteria.
  2. Purchase plan: adopt strategies such as DCA (dollar cost averaging) and identify execution windows, avoiding concentrations in single trades or platforms, to reduce operational risks. A practical guide on DCA is available for those seeking an operational reference here.
  3. Custody: choose regulated custodians or multisig solutions with independent audits and asset segregation mechanisms, specifying roles and responsibilities. To navigate compliance and custody requirements, it is helpful to consult the international guidelines and policies of major enterprise custody providers.
  4. Governance: establish percentage limits, approval thresholds, risk metrics, and periodic reporting procedures, with second-level controls.
  5. Compliance: mapping the rules regarding AML/CFT, tax obligations, and licensing needs at both local and cross-border levels, ensuring continuous updates. International recommendations for AML/CFT and digital assets can be consulted in the guidelines published by the Global Standard Setter for financial risks FATF.
  6. Hedging: evaluate currency hedging instruments and derivatives to stabilize the book value of assets, in line with the financial policy.

Regulatory Risks and Challenges

Among the critical issues are the volatility of prices, regulatory divergences between Asian jurisdictions, and operational risks related to custody and concentration of purchases.

Local authorities are, in fact, updating regulatory frameworks for exchanges and service providers, making continuous monitoring essential to ensure compliant operations.

Yet, the harmonization of requirements remains a factor still evolving: the companies involved will need to adjust policies, reporting, and controls to the different regulatory timelines of Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea.

What to Watch in the Coming Months

  • Closure of the fundraising: confirmations on the origin of the initial 200 million and the schedule of further commitments, including any subscription steps.
  • Execution plan: pace of purchases, platforms used, and best execution criteria, with attention to implicit costs.
  • Custody and audit: names of custodians, segregation policies, and frequency of audits, for precise traceability.
  • Transparency: periodic publication of metrics related to the quantity of BTC purchased and the average entry price, according to comparable standards.
  • Regulation: any stances taken by authorities in Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea, with potential procedural impacts.

Outlook

If executed according to plans, the Sora Ventures fund could become a catalyst for the adoption of treasury practices in BTC in Asia, standardizing processes and strengthening the credibility of institutional investments.

The final effect will depend on timing, transparency, and coordination with local regulation, elements that directly impact the scalability of the model.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/05/sora-ventures-launches-the-first-bitcoin-treasury-fund-in-asia-1-billion-in-purchases-within-six-months/

