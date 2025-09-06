Sora Ventures Sets Up 1 Billion Dollar Bitcoin Treasury In Asia

By: Coincentral
2025/09/06 00:08
TLDR

  • Sora Ventures launched a $1B Bitcoin treasury fund with $200M initial commitments at Taipei Blockchain Week.
  • The fund targets $1B in Bitcoin purchases within six months to centralize Asia’s fragmented corporate treasury strategies.
  • Japan’s Metaplanet now holds 20,000 BTC worth $2.2B, making it Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin treasury holder.
  • Asian family offices are raising crypto exposure, with some Chinese firms allocating up to 5% of holdings to digital assets.

Sora Ventures has launched Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund. The initiative, unveiled at Taipei Blockchain Week, begins with $200 million in backing from institutional investors. The move signals a new phase of coordinated Bitcoin adoption in Asia’s corporate and investment landscape.

Sora Ventures Launch Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund

Sora Ventures announced the creation of a centralized Bitcoin treasury fund targeting $1 billion in acquisitions over six months. The fund begins with $200 million in commitments from regional partners, positioning it as a leading institutional effort in Asia.

Unlike earlier treasury strategies where individual firms bought Bitcoin directly, this initiative consolidates capital into a pooled structure. The centralized model is designed to expand regional adoption while aligning with global treasury frameworks. Jason Fang, founder of Sora Ventures, emphasized the importance of creating a unified strategy rather than fragmented efforts.

The launch reflects rising institutional interest across Asia. Firms like Japan’s Metaplanet, Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., and South Korea’s BitPlanet previously set examples by adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Sora Ventures intends to support such pioneers while building a larger, interconnected network of treasury participants.

Building Institutional Capital Across Borders

Furthermore, the fund signals a strategic shift from isolated corporate actions to coordinated institutional participation. By pooling resources, Sora Ventures seeks to strengthen Bitcoin’s position as a recognized reserve asset in Asia.

The initiative also aims to create synergies across domestic and global markets. Partners from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Hong Kong will have access to a unified treasury framework. This structure allows smaller firms to scale their holdings while aligning with broader investment strategies.

Expansion of Corporate Bitcoin Holdings in Japan

In addition, Japan continues to emerge as a central hub for corporate Bitcoin strategies. Metaplanet recently purchased 1,009 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 20,000 BTC worth over $2.2 billion. The company also secured approval to raise $884 million through an overseas share sale, with proceeds directed toward further Bitcoin accumulation.

Other Tokyo-listed firms are following the trend. Lib Work, a 3D housing company, adopted a $3.3 million Bitcoin treasury strategy, citing inflation hedging as a key motivation. Remixpoint expanded its reserves to 1,273 BTC, while ANAP and Agile Media Network also made incremental acquisitions. These moves reflect growing confidence in Bitcoin as both a corporate and strategic asset.

Global Context and Institutional Positioning

At the same time, Sora Ventures’ initiative places Asia in direct competition with U.S. corporate leaders in Bitcoin adoption. In the United States, companies such as MicroStrategy have long dominated treasury holdings. Sora’s fund challenges that dominance by presenting Asia as a serious institutional contender.

The fund also complements Sora Ventures’ earlier acquisitions and partnerships. In 2024, it invested in Metaplanet’s treasury strategy in Japan. The following year, it expanded into Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea through acquisitions and partnerships. These actions laid the foundation for the centralized fund now being established.

Industry observers note that the model could inspire similar initiatives outside Asia. By creating a unified pool of institutional capital, Sora Ventures demonstrates how markets can consolidate efforts for greater impact. The fund’s design aligns with growing global recognition of Bitcoin as a treasury and reserve asset.

