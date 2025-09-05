Sora Ventures Unites Asia with $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund

By: Coincentral
2025/09/05 21:45
TLDR

  • Sora Ventures launches Asia’s $1B Bitcoin treasury fund with $200M seed
  • $1B Bitcoin fund unites Asia’s treasuries as Sora Ventures leads charge
  • Sora Ventures pools $1B to standardize Asia’s Bitcoin treasury model
  • Bitcoin treasury adoption surges in Asia with Sora’s $1B central fund
  • Asia set to rival U.S. as Sora Ventures launches $1B Bitcoin treasury

Sora Ventures has launched Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund with a $200 million initial capital commitment. The firm announced the move during Taipei Blockchain Week, emphasizing its strategy to consolidate regional efforts. This initiative aims to strengthen Bitcoin’s role as a treasury asset and unify fragmented adoption across Asia.

The fund’s goal is to acquire $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within six months, positioning it as a centralized institutional vehicle. Unlike individual firms holding Bitcoin on balance sheets, this model pools capital to support and replicate treasury strategies. Sora Ventures intends to bring in new partners while expanding its network of Bitcoin treasury companies.

The fund is expected to boost adoption among corporate treasuries in Asia and serve as a model for global implementation. By centralizing resources, the company plans to bridge gaps between local initiatives and broader institutional frameworks. Sora will also support early pioneers in Asia that have already adopted Bitcoin treasury models.

Bitcoin Strategy Expands Through Acquisitions and Partnerships

In 2024, Sora Ventures backed Japan’s Metaplanet with a ¥1 billion Bitcoin allocation, marking its entry into Bitcoin treasury investments. The following year, it acquired Hong Kong-based Moon Inc. and Thailand’s DV8, further expanding its regional presence. Sora also partnered in developing South Korea’s BitPlanet to enhance collaboration across national markets.

These moves reflect Sora’s strategy of replicating Bitcoin-first treasury models across Asia through direct involvement and resource sharing. Each acquisition contributes to a growing ecosystem designed to normalize Bitcoin use in corporate finance. The new $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund formalizes these earlier efforts into a coordinated institutional framework.

This approach validates Bitcoin as a reserve asset and promotes synergy between regional and global treasuries. Sora Ventures plans to use its capital pool to accelerate corporate onboarding and financial infrastructure. By aligning companies under a unified fund, it seeks to standardize treasury practices across Asia.

Regional Bitcoin Treasury Models Gain Momentum

Bitcoin treasury adoption has surged across Asia with listed firms like Metaplanet, DV8, Moon Inc., and BitPlanet leading the way. These companies have embraced direct Bitcoin accumulation, creating a foundation for broader institutional acceptance. However, their efforts remained isolated until now.

Sora’s fund introduces a central structure that integrates these individual strategies into a cohesive model. It combines capital strength with operational alignment to advance Bitcoin adoption in corporate treasuries. This unified effort sets the stage for Asia to rival the U.S. in institutional Bitcoin integration.

Metaplanet leads with over 20,000 BTC, while firms in Japan and Hong Kong continue to add Bitcoin to their reserves. Sora Ventures intends to amplify these efforts and extend the Bitcoin treasury model to new markets. This centralized fund marks a major turning point for Asia’s role in the global Bitcoin economy.

 

