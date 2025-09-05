Sora Ventures Unveils $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund in Asia

The initiative is designed to mirror Bitcoin-first treasury models that have become popular in the West, with the goal of accelerating adoption across Asian corporate treasuries. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s Strategy is moving closer to a potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index, with analysts estimating a 91% chance of entry given its $92 billion market cap, strong earnings, and massive Bitcoin holdings. Membership in the S&P 500 will not only raise Strategy’s profile but could also increase passive capital flows into the crypto sector

Sora Ventures Launches $1B Bitcoin Fund

Sora Ventures unveiled an ambitious plan to create what it describes as Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund, which is a major step in the region’s push toward corporate adoption of digital assets. The announcement was made by founder Jason Fang during Taipei Blockchain Week on Friday, where he shared details about the fund’s structure and objectives under the banner “Introducing BTC Strategy into Major Asia Equity Markets.”

Sora Ventures revealed that it already secured a $200 million capital commitment from institutional partners across Asia, with the intention of deploying the full $1 billion into Bitcoin within six months.

The company framed the initiative as a centralized institutional pool that is designed to replicate the Bitcoin-first treasury models that have gained traction in the United States and Europe. Fang explained that while Western institutions have steadily embraced Bitcoin for their balance sheets, adoption in Asia has been more fragmented.

By creating a dedicated vehicle, Sora Ventures wants to accelerate Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset for companies across the region. The fund will not only serve as a treasury strategy for existing firms but also support the creation of new corporate treasuries globally. According to Fang, this is the first time institutional money from local, regional, and global partners has been consolidated in such a way to advance Bitcoin adoption at scale.

Sora Ventures also made clear that its treasury fund will build on the efforts of early pioneers in Asia. The goal is to strengthen Bitcoin’s function as a reserve across diverse markets, bridging gaps between local corporate initiatives and broader institutional frameworks.

Currently, Japan’s Metaplanet is the largest corporate Bitcoin holder in Asia, with 20,000 BTC valued at around $2.2 billion after its latest 1,009 BTC purchase earlier this week. Other holders in the region include Cango Inc., which owns more than $570 million worth of Bitcoin, and Bitfufu, with holdings of over $200 million.

Now, the creation of Sora’s fund could set the stage for more coordinated institutional adoption across Asia, which could potentially position the region as a new epicenter for Bitcoin treasury strategies.

Strategy Edges Closer to S&P 500 Entry

Analysts believe Michael Saylor’s company Strategy could soon become the next crypto-linked firm to join the S&P 500 index, a benchmark of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States. Market analyst Jeff Walton estimated there is a 91% chance the company will secure a place, due to its strong financials and market performance.

Strategy currently has a market cap above $92 billion, daily trading volumes in the millions of shares, and has generated over $5.3 billion in net income over the past four quarters under generally accepted accounting principles. Already listed on the Nasdaq 100, Strategy appears to meet all of the S&P 500’s technical requirements, including sufficient market cap, liquidity, and profitability.

Despite this, the company’s admission is not guaranteed. Final approval rests with the S&P US Index Committee, which makes decisions by majority vote among its 10 members. The committee considers more than just the numbers, taking a holistic view of candidates before adding them to the index. Concerns about Strategy’s high volatility and its reliance on a crypto treasury model could weigh against it. Bloomberg pointed out that the company’s average 30-day price swings are around 96%, a figure much higher than most traditional firms.

Strategy is the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 636,505 BTC on its balance sheet, which is a big chunk of the over one million Bitcoin held by public companies. If approved, its inclusion will follow Coinbase, which joined the index in May, and Block, the fintech company founded by Jack Dorsey, which entered in July.

Membership in the S&P 500 will not only raise Strategy’s profile but could also increase passive capital flows into the crypto sector and boost the growing ties between digital assets and traditional markets.