Sora Ventures unveils Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund

Sora Ventures has unveiled Asia’s first dedicated Bitcoin treasury fund, aiming to acquire $1 billion worth of BTC over the next six months.

Summary
  • The fund was announced during Taipei Blockchain Week with $200M initial capital.
  • It builds on Sora Ventures’ prior investments in regional Bitcoin-focused firms, including Metaplanet, Moon Inc., DV8, and BitPlanet.

Sora Ventures has introduced what it describes as Asia’s first Bitcoin (BTC) treasury fund, targeting the purchase of $1 billion worth of BTC over the next six months. The announcement was made during Taipei Blockchain Week and comes with an initial $200 million commitment from partners and investors across the region.

The launch builds on Sora Ventures’ earlier moves to back or acquire regional firms experimenting with corporate Bitcoin strategies. Last year, the firm invested in Japan’s Metaplanet, backing its first ¥1 billion (around $6.5 million) allocation to Bitcoin.

Since then, Sora Ventures has taken positions in Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8, and South Korea’s BitPlanet, aiming to replicate and scale treasury-style allocations across multiple markets.

The rise of Bitcoin treasuries in Asia

Over the past decade, large-scale Bitcoin treasury activity has been largely concentrated in the United States, with Strategy leading the way in corporate adoption. Sora’s treasury fund reflects a growing demand from Asian institutions seeking to adopt strategies already prevalent in the U.S. and Europe.

“This marks the first time Asia has seen a commitment of this magnitude to building a network of Bitcoin treasury firms, with capital allocated toward the region’s first $1 billion treasury fund,” said Luke Liu, Partner at Sora Ventures.

Meanwhile, Asian Bitcoin treasury companies continue to increase their exposure, with Metaplanet recently securing shareholder approval to raise funds through the issuance of up to 555 million new shares to buy more Bitcoin. The company’s total BTC holdings have recently surpassed 20,000, making it the sixth-largest corporate holder.

