TLDR SOS surges after hours despite widening losses and sharp cash depletion. SOS pivots to commodities; revenue up, but losses and cash risks grow. SOS earnings lift stock post-market as revenue jumps 48% on rubber sales. SOS revenue surges, but losses deepen and liquidity remains a concern. SOS stock rallies after hours on growth, despite [...] The post SOS Limited (SOS) Stock: Revenue Surges 48%, But Net Loss and Cash Burn Raise Red Flags appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SOS surges after hours despite widening losses and sharp cash depletion. SOS pivots to commodities; revenue up, but losses and cash risks grow. SOS earnings lift stock post-market as revenue jumps 48% on rubber sales. SOS revenue surges, but losses deepen and liquidity remains a concern. SOS stock rallies after hours on growth, despite [...] The post SOS Limited (SOS) Stock: Revenue Surges 48%, But Net Loss and Cash Burn Raise Red Flags appeared first on CoinCentral.

SOS Limited (SOS) Stock: Revenue Surges 48%, But Net Loss and Cash Burn Raise Red Flags

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 05:08
SOS
SOS$0.000000002947+15.56%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007385-2.13%
RedStone
RED$0.4741+1.04%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492+87.78%

TLDR

  • SOS surges after hours despite widening losses and sharp cash depletion.
  • SOS pivots to commodities; revenue up, but losses and cash risks grow.
  • SOS earnings lift stock post-market as revenue jumps 48% on rubber sales.
  • SOS revenue surges, but losses deepen and liquidity remains a concern.
  • SOS stock rallies after hours on growth, despite cash crunch and losses.

SOS stock closed at $1.95 during regular trading on September 26, 2025, down 3.94% from the prior session. However, shares surged 17.95% after hours to $2.30 following the earnings release. The contrasting stock reaction reflects optimism around revenue growth but concern over losses and cash depletion.

SOS Limited (SOS

Revenue Growth Driven by Commodities Trading

SOS Limited reported semi-annual results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The company achieved revenue of $89.6 million, reflecting a 48.1% increase from the prior year. Growth came mainly from higher natural rubber sales as demand in China recovered steadily.

The commodities trading segment contributed 94.9% of revenue, while hosting services delivered 4.3% and others provided 0.8%. The company shifted away from cryptocurrency mining operations to focus on hosting services. Management highlighted stronger demand for third-party hosting despite suspending self-mining.

Nevertheless, despite higher revenue, SOS faced a gross loss of $1.3 million, reversing a gross profit of $2.4 million in 2024. The gross margin stood at negative 1.5%, down from a positive 4% in the previous year. Falling rubber spot prices and losses from petroleum coke weighed heavily on profitability.

Losses Widen and Costs Escalate

The company recorded a GAAP net loss of $14.2 million, a 30.3% increase from last year’s $10.9 million. Operating costs surged 56.5% to $90.9 million, outpacing revenue growth and further pressuring margins. Selling expenses rose slightly to $2.3 million, mainly due to higher transportation costs.

General and administrative expenses dropped 35% to $9.4 million as mining machines were fully impaired and required no depreciation. However, this reduction did not offset the broader rise in costs across operations. The loss per share was $(0.0139), compared with $(0.0299) a year earlier.

The company sold petroleum coke inventory at cost and absorbed over $1.6 million in losses from rubber price declines. Management emphasized a strategy of pursuing market share over short-term profitability. Competitive pricing was prioritized to maintain trading volume amid challenging conditions.

Liquidity Risks and Strategic Investments

Cash and cash equivalents fell sharply to $4.2 million from $246.7 million a year earlier. The decline of 98.3% resulted mainly from a $228.4 million prepayment for blockchain commodity trading platform development. Management described the payment as a move to secure long-term value and secure critical partner resources.

During the reporting period, the company raised $6.8 million in net proceeds through a registered direct offering under Form F-3. Despite this, liquidity remains constrained, and further capital raising plans have been confirmed. The shift underscores the company’s ongoing dependence on external funding to sustain operations.

 

The post SOS Limited (SOS) Stock: Revenue Surges 48%, But Net Loss and Cash Burn Raise Red Flags appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

The post Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerome Powell gave a speech justifying the Fed’s decision to push one rate cut today. Even though a cut took place as predicted, most leading cryptoassets began falling after a momentary price boost. Additionally, Powell directly addressed President Trump’s attempts to influence Fed policy, claiming that it didn’t impact today’s decisions. In previous speeches, he skirted around this elephant in the room. Sponsored Sponsored Powell’s FOMC Speech The FOMC just announced its decision to cut US interest rates, a highly-telegraphed move with substantial market implications. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, gave a speech to help explain this moderate decision. In his speech, Powell discussed several negative economic factors in the US right now, including dour Jobs Reports and inflation concerns. These contribute to a degree of fiscal uncertainty which led Powell to stick with his conservative instincts, leaving tools available for future action. “At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to lower the target range…by a quarter percentage point… and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. Changes to government policies continue to evolve, and their impacts on the economy remain uncertain,” he claimed. Crypto’s Muted Response The Fed is in a delicate position, balancing the concerns of inflation and employment. This conservative approach may help explain why crypto markets did not react much to Powell’s speech: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin, alongside the other leading cryptoassets, exhibited similar movements during the rate cuts and Powell’s speech. Although there were brief price spikes immediately after the announcement, subsequent drops ate these gains. BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, and more all fell more than 1% since the Fed’s announcement. Breaking with Precedent However, Powell’s speech did differ from his previous statements in one key respect: he directly addressed claims that President Trump is attacking…
Threshold
T$0.01528+0.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.584+2.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,659.11+0.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:01
Share
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Hashdex’s multi-asset crypto ETF on Sept.25, expanding investor access to Stellar (XLM). Yet the token is down more than 6% from a week ago and now trades near $0.36. Can Hashdex ETF lift the XLM price? Lets analyse. ETF Approval Expands Market Access Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index […] The post Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Stellar
XLM$0.3618+3.31%
Union
U$0.01055+6.03%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03592+0.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 05:07
Share
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4239+3.33%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02793+11.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.12312+2.03%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:26
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Bitcoin Jumps on Fed Rate Cut Odds at 96% — Best Altcoins to Buy Before $120K BTC Breakout