SoSoValue launches its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a prize pool worth over $100,000 USD and a platform for submissions.

By: PANews
2025/08/15 17:19
Startup
Sleepless AI
PANews reported on August 15th that SoSoValue, an AI-driven crypto-finance research startup, announced the launch of its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a record-breaking prize pool of over US$100,000. This year's competition will feature an X platform submission system to simplify the submission process. To participate, users simply post their article on the SoSoValue TokenBar, link it to the X platform, and tag it with #SoSoScholar2025. The competition will officially open for submissions on August 15th and close in mid-November. The final winners will be announced and an offline awards ceremony will take place.

According to SoSoValue, the platform has held two Researcher Competitions, providing over $50,000 in funding to support 100 outstanding researchers from around the world. The competition aims to foster a strong global researcher community by seeking high-quality, in-depth research content. It also encourages participation from cryptocurrency researchers from diverse backgrounds and countries, promoting information equality.

