Sources: BlackRock plans to launch its Bitcoin ETF in the UK

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Citywire, sources revealed that BlackRock is working to ensure its Bitcoin ETF is available to UK retail investors in time for a key rule change next month. BlackRock reportedly plans to list its iShares Bitcoin ETP on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) as soon as possible following the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) decision to allow a wider investor base to purchase cryptocurrency ETNs. Starting October 8th, retail investors will once again be allowed to purchase such products in the UK, a move that will align the UK with other major European markets, where investors already have wider access to cryptocurrency ETFs.

