Sources familiar with the matter: Fed Governor nominee Milan is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate on Monday

PANews reported on September 10th that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted along party lines on Wednesday to nominate Stephen Milan, a Trump advisor, for a short-term position on the Federal Reserve Board. Republicans are moving quickly to confirm his nomination before next week's interest rate meeting. Sources familiar with the matter said the committee approved Milan's nomination by a 13-11 vote, putting him on track for confirmation by the full Senate on Monday. The Federal Reserve will meet later next week, and the market generally expects the Fed to cut interest rates for the first time since December due to slowing job growth.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.