Sources: US Senate Republicans originally planned to review the revised agenda of the market structure bill on September 30, but the agenda may be postponed

PANews reported on September 24th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that multiple sources on Capitol Hill agreed that the September 30th deadline for Senate Banking Committee Republicans to revise the Market Structure Act is now effectively impossible. Democrats have yet to provide feedback on the bill, stating they want to first agree on a process before beginning negotiations on the details. The impending government shutdown is also reportedly making a meeting on the 30th virtually impossible. A possible new target date is the week of October 20, but this has not yet been determined. It is understood that since the Senate Agriculture Committee also plans to amend its bill related to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in October, theoretically, this delay should not affect the possibility of submitting the bill to the Senate for consideration before the end of the year. PANews reported on September 24th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that multiple sources on Capitol Hill agreed that the September 30th deadline for Senate Banking Committee Republicans to revise the Market Structure Act is now effectively impossible. Democrats have yet to provide feedback on the bill, stating they want to first agree on a process before beginning negotiations on the details. The impending government shutdown is also reportedly making a meeting on the 30th virtually impossible. A possible new target date is the week of October 20, but this has not yet been determined. It is understood that since the Senate Agriculture Committee also plans to amend its bill related to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in October, theoretically, this delay should not affect the possibility of submitting the bill to the Senate for consideration before the end of the year.