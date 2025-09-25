Sources: White House considering nominations for CFTC chairman Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman

PANews reported on September 25th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that sources indicate the White House is considering nominating former CFTC Commissioner Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Director Kyle Hauptman as candidates for the CFTC Chair position. Sommers worked for 10 years at Patomak Global Partners, the consulting firm of SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, and the two are reportedly close friends. Hauptman, the 13th Chair of the NCUA, previously served as Senior Vice President at investment bank Jefferies, responsible for U.S. Treasury and futures trading. Both are reportedly supportive of cryptocurrencies. Bloomberg reported last week that the US government had restarted its review of candidates, including Mike Selig of the SEC and Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department, as Brian Quintenz's confirmation remained stalled. Semafor added this week that Milbank attorney Josh Sterling was also among the candidates.PANews reported on September 25th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that sources indicate the White House is considering nominating former CFTC Commissioner Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Director Kyle Hauptman as candidates for the CFTC Chair position. Sommers worked for 10 years at Patomak Global Partners, the consulting firm of SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, and the two are reportedly close friends. Hauptman, the 13th Chair of the NCUA, previously served as Senior Vice President at investment bank Jefferies, responsible for U.S. Treasury and futures trading. Both are reportedly supportive of cryptocurrencies. Bloomberg reported last week that the US government had restarted its review of candidates, including Mike Selig of the SEC and Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department, as Brian Quintenz's confirmation remained stalled. Semafor added this week that Milbank attorney Josh Sterling was also among the candidates.

Sources: White House considering nominations for CFTC chairman Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman

By: PANews
2025/09/25 20:15
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002909-5.70%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008044-10.61%
Vice
VICE$0.03175-10.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07335-11.80%
Union
U$0.013087+32.91%

PANews reported on September 25th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that sources indicate the White House is considering nominating former CFTC Commissioner Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Director Kyle Hauptman as candidates for the CFTC Chair position. Sommers worked for 10 years at Patomak Global Partners, the consulting firm of SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, and the two are reportedly close friends. Hauptman, the 13th Chair of the NCUA, previously served as Senior Vice President at investment bank Jefferies, responsible for U.S. Treasury and futures trading. Both are reportedly supportive of cryptocurrencies.

Bloomberg reported last week that the US government had restarted its review of candidates, including Mike Selig of the SEC and Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department, as Brian Quintenz's confirmation remained stalled. Semafor added this week that Milbank attorney Josh Sterling was also among the candidates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation