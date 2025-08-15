South Africa Moves to Regulate Cross-Border Crypto Flows

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 15:30
CROSS
CROSS$0.25229-3.20%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06019-3.80%

Instead of creating a broad exemption framework for cryptocurrency exchanges, the South African central bank plans to release a new framework later this year focused on cross-border crypto asset transfers.

Key Details of Proposed Framework

South Africa is taking significant steps towards regulating cryptocurrency transactions, as highlighted by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s recent statements. Rather than drafting a comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange control exemption framework, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is set to publish a new framework later this year that will specifically address cross-border crypto asset transfers.

According to a report, Godongwana’s remarks came in response to inquiries from a lawmaker Wendy Alexander during a session of the Standing Committee on Finance. Since a High Court ruling that slammed the use of apartheid-era laws to regulate crypto assets, these remain exempted from South African exchange controls regulations.

Godongwana, meanwhile, emphasized that the SARB is currently engaged in discussions with the National Treasury and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) to finalize the framework. This collaborative effort aims to regulate the business activities of crypto asset service providers (CASPs) involved in externalizing and repatriating value through cryptocurrencies.

The framework is expected to outline essential parameters, conditions, administrative responsibilities, and reporting requirements for cross-border transactions involving crypto assets. This structured approach is designed to prevent regulatory arbitrage and mitigate the risks of illicit financial flows that may arise from such transactions.

“Further, the National Treasury is currently engaging the SARB on updating and strengthening the exchange control legislative framework to enable the above framework. The National Treasury, through the Financial Regulators Steering Committee — comprising the SARB, FSCA, Prudential Authority and the National Treasury — will coordinate further discussions,” Godongwana said.

Godongwana also underscored the importance of the SARB’s new framework in light of the risks associated with cryptocurrency. The Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group (IFWG) previously released a position paper identifying primary risks related to crypto assets.

The South African finance minister’s statements indicate a proactive approach by the South African government to regulate the burgeoning cryptocurrency market. By engaging with various financial authorities and stakeholders, the National Treasury aims to strengthen the existing exchange control legislative framework, ensuring that it aligns with the new SARB framework.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M