South African asset management company Sygnia warns investors against investing all their money in Bitcoin funds

By: PANews
2025/09/23 14:25
PANews reported on September 23rd that South African asset management company Sygnia Ltd. will discourage investors from investing all their assets in the high-risk Sygnia Life Bitcoin Plus fund, according to Bloomberg. The fund is benchmarked against the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF , which has recently seen an 82% annual increase in Bitcoin. Sygnia recommends that investors allocate no more than 5% of their assets to such crypto funds, emphasizing that Bitcoin's high volatility can lead to significant asset losses in extreme market conditions. The company plans to launch additional crypto ETFs on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange once regulatory approval is met.

