South Africa’s tax agency doubles down on ‘crypto’ tax evaders

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:07
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016531-5.32%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01744+0.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-23.95%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01858+0.97%
SOON
SOON$0.2875+1.37%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Finance
  6. >
  7. South Africa’s tax agency doubles down on ‘crypto’ tax evaders

South Africa’s taxman is bracing for a crackdown on digital asset tax evaders, doubling the number of staff members in the ‘crypto’ department.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) says digital asset owners owe billions of rand in taxes, capitalizing on vague ‘crypto’ taxation frameworks. However, the agency has been ramping up its technology to better target this group. SARS is also hiring dozens of new agents in its ‘crypto’ department, the agency told local outlet Business Day.

In the 2025/26 fiscal year, South Africa’s budget deficit is expected to hit 4.7% of its $400 billion gross domestic product (GDP). To cover the shortfall, the government has been pushing SARS to expand the tax base, and the agency believes it could raise an extra $2.8 billion this year.

The ‘crypto’ sector is one of the industries SARS believes could generate billions. According to a report by the country’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), there are nearly 6 million digital asset owners in South Africa, accounting for nearly 10% of the population. Another report by ConsenSys claimed that 68% of respondents from South Africa have owned digital assets at some point, the second-highest adoption rate after Nigeria.

However, of the 6 million owners, only 17,000 (0.28%) declared their digital assets in their tax returns, reveals Carel de Jager, the CEO of Silver Sixpence, a Pretoria-based blockchain software company.

This disparity is partly rooted in the crypto industry’s misguided perception that it operates beyond the limits of the law, says Carel.

“That is a big misconception and SARS definitely has its eyes on [crypto]. There are a lot of people that might receive letters very soon,” he stated.

In South Africa, digital assets have been declared as financial instruments and all exchanges are required to register as financial institutions. This makes it easy for the taxman to collect user data and sniff out tax evaders.

Some industry experts have blamed SARS for a lack of guidance on taxation measures. However, Carel says that this has greatly improved over the past three years.

Still, taxing ‘crypto’ remains complex, he says. The sector’s global nature and decentralized platforms complicate SARS’ taxation plans, and it will take years before traders can easily file their returns.

The crypto tax maze

Digital asset taxation is a challenge that spans beyond South Africa. Globally, few countries have streamlined ‘crypto’ tax, with many still tweaking policies as new elements like decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and staking emerge. Even the most developed markets like South Korea and India are still struggling.

Japan recently announced it would slash the digital asset taxes from 55% to 20% starting next year. Investors can also offset their losses against future gains for up to three years.

In South Africa, SARS has revamped its campaign to rake in more taxes from the digital asset sector. In April, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter called on “taxpayers, exchanges and other intermediaries to register, because now, if you don’t register, you’re breaking the law.”

“Once they have registered, we now have knowledge of their existence, and we can now begin to track their business activities,” he told Bloomberg.

The agency is also using artificial intelligence (AI) to comb through millions of banking records to detect non-compliance, reveals Tax Consulting SA’s Jashwin Baijoo. It has also ordered all exchanges to submit their trading records for tax evasion scrutiny.

Baijoo believes that millions of South African traders will receive letters from SARS indicating that the agency has detected some form of risk in their accounts.

“That’s when taxpayers need to lawyer up because there’s something that SARS has directed. As soon as you get that notice, chances are SARS is coming after you for some degree of non-compliance,” he added.

Watch: Boosting financial inclusion in Africa with BSV blockchain

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/south-africa-tax-agency-doubles-down-on-crypto-tax-evaders/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04276+15.22%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.8357+3.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1164-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Share
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Share
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Share
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
Solana
SOL$206.4-0.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,271.33+1.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.9+1.97%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:56
Share

Trending News

More

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)