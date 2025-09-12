South Korea Ends 7-Year Block on Crypto Ventures

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:25
Sidekick
K$0.1708+4.14%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197648+3.32%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.392+1.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283-1.07%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005952+2.35%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0645+3.98%
  • Korea ends 7-year crypto venture ban, grants firms tax and funding access
  • New rules align with global ETF and stablecoin adoption trends
  • Crypto ventures gain support under Korea’s “deep tech” strategy

South Korea has lifted a seven-year restriction on cryptocurrency businesses, clearing the way for trading and brokerage firms to qualify as venture-certified companies. The Cabinet approved revisions to the Enforcement Decree of the Special Act on the Promotion of Venture Businesses, set to take effect on September 16.

The 2018 rule, which placed crypto alongside gambling and nightlife as “restricted industries,” is now being rolled back as regulators embrace stricter investor protections and stronger oversight of the digital asset market. Officials said the reforms will bring crypto businesses in line with other tech ventures while tightening compliance.

From Restriction to Regulation

Since 2021, South Korea has required virtual asset service providers to register with authorities. This year, lawmakers passed the Virtual Asset User Protection Act, introducing new rules to safeguard deposits and curb unfair trading practices. Officials say these guardrails paved the way for allowing crypto firms access to venture certification.

Related: South Korea to Roll Out New Legislation for Won-Pegged Stablecoins in October

With this change, companies can now tap into state-backed capital, accelerator programs, and tax incentives. Attorney Ted Koo of LIN explained the reform will also protect existing venture-certified businesses from losing status if they move into digital assets.

Access to Capital and Government Support

The new framework gives crypto firms access to the same venture ecosystem as other high-growth startups. That includes government accelerator programs such as TIPS and the K-Startup Grand Challenge, alongside tax breaks and subsidized funding.

Minister of SMEs and Startups Han Seong-sook said the move fits within South Korea’s “deep tech” strategy, aimed at channeling venture capital into blockchain, cryptography, and related fields.

Regional and Global Context

The shift also places South Korea closer to peers abroad. In the U.S., regulators approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 and passed stablecoin legislation later that year. South Korea has introduced its own stablecoin bill, due for rollout in October.

Regionally, crypto venture activity is accelerating. Sora Ventures recently launched a $1 billion Bitcoin-focused fund, while Korean firm Bitplanet disclosed plans for the country’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury with $40 million in seed capital.

Related: South Korea Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Crypto Startups; And the Tax Man

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/south-korea-crypto-venture-ban-lifted/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper finds early buzz, but MAGACOIN FINANCE dominates ROI forecasts, earning top spots in analyst reports as one of the best altcoins to buy for 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32498+2.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.023584-10.77%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 06:00
Share
Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

These trends have investors looking toward newer opportunities that combine viral potential with technological substance. Today’s trending cryptocurrencies reflect a […] The post Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002439+5.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000054+9.75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/12 06:40
Share
From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation. Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot [...] The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Waves
WAVES$1.1303+0.15%
Solana
SOL$228.72+2.09%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001325+1.45%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:45
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

List of Altcoins Developers Focused on Most in the Last 30 Days Published

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel