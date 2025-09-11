South Korea Lifts Ban on VC Funding for Crypto Companies

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 07:30
South Korean cryptoasset-related companies can now apply for venture capital (VC) funding after Seoul abolished a seven-year-old ban.
