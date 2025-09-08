South Korea Mandates Crypto Disclosure in Real Estate Deals

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 10:12
RealLink
REAL$0.06074+1.01%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198374--%
Echo
ECHO$0.03115-3.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,113.06+0.50%
Capverse
CAP$0.14395+24.44%
Key Points:
  • South Korea requires crypto sale disclosures in real estate transactions for transparency.
  • Aims to prevent illicit capital in real estate.
  • Potentially boosts legitimacy of crypto-derived profits.

The South Korean government revised real estate transaction regulations on September 8th, mandating full disclosure of funds from virtual asset sales for home purchases.

This move aims to enhance transparency and prevent illicit capital inflows into the real estate market, potentially affecting cryptocurrencies commonly used in substantial transactions.

New Crypto Disclosure Rules Reshape South Korea’s Real Estate Market

The revised regulations stipulate mandatory reporting of proceeds from virtual asset sales in real estate financing plans. Ministries, including Finance, Land, and Transport, are responsible for joint implementation. Supporting documentation for transactions is obligatory. This initiative targets transparency, decreasing the chances of illegal capital infiltration into the real estate market.

Immediate implications suggest a tougher barrier for illicitly sourced cryptocurrency funds to penetrate real estate. Legitimate use of crypto-derived funds is acknowledged as owned capital for property purchases, potentially reinforcing the legitimacy of digital assets within the legal economy.

Market reactions to this announcement have been measured. Both the Financial Services Commission and the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit oversee compliance, ensuring integrity in finance regulations. No immediate statements from key industry figures have surfaced thus far regarding these rules.

South Korea’s Crypto Policies Echo Global Financial Trends

Did you know? South Korea’s move to include cryptocurrencies in real estate finance plans resembles earlier measures targeting cash transactions to enhance fund transparency.

Per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $110,845.03 with a market cap of $2.21 trillion. BTC’s price shifted 0.27% over 24 hours, with a 90-day change of 1.28%, highlighting volatility amidst recent policies affecting crypto flows globally.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:10 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu researchers suggest these rules could prompt increased adoption of crypto compliance frameworks. Such regulatory moves are steps toward international standards for asset disclosure, leveraging South Korea’s comprehensive approach to digital finance oversight.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/south-korea-crypto-real-estate/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The total amount of tokenized gold on Ethereum has reached $2.4 billion, an increase of nearly 100% this year.

The total amount of tokenized gold on Ethereum has reached $2.4 billion, an increase of nearly 100% this year.

PANews reported on September 8th that according to Token Terminal, the total amount of tokenized gold on the Ethereum chain is currently approximately $2.4 billion, with supply increasing by approximately 100% year-to-date. Major tokens include PAXG and XAUT, reflecting the continued expansion of on-chain gold assets.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01278+1.42%
Major
MAJOR$0.1588+0.05%
PAX Gold
PAXG$3,592.98-0.73%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 09:59
Share
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.1109-0.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0883-9.98%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02615+0.49%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Share
Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI released a 40-minute in-depth interview with its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. This interview is full of technical content. Altman talked about the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0883-9.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:03
Share

Trending News

More

The total amount of tokenized gold on Ethereum has reached $2.4 billion, an increase of nearly 100% this year.

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Mapping PENDLE’s roadmap toward $7 as TVL crosses $11.4B