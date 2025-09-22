The post South Korea Set for First Public Solana Treasury Acquisition Backed by Fragmetric & DFDV appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Fragmetric Labs and DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), a company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, are working together to create the first Solana digital asset treasury in South Korea. Both organizations are planning to buy an already publicly listed company in South Korea to build this treasury.  First Solana Treasury in South Korea  In a …The post South Korea Set for First Public Solana Treasury Acquisition Backed by Fragmetric & DFDV appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Fragmetric Labs and DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), a company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, are working together to create the first Solana digital asset treasury in South Korea. Both organizations are planning to buy an already publicly listed company in South Korea to build this treasury.  First Solana Treasury in South Korea  In a …

South Korea Set for First Public Solana Treasury Acquisition Backed by Fragmetric & DFDV

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/22 20:17
DeFi
DEFI$0.001749-1.40%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05831-4.90%
Why Solana Price Is Surging

The post South Korea Set for First Public Solana Treasury Acquisition Backed by Fragmetric & DFDV appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Fragmetric Labs and DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), a company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, are working together to create the first Solana digital asset treasury in South Korea. Both organizations are planning to buy an already publicly listed company in South Korea to build this treasury. 

First Solana Treasury in South Korea 

In a recent post on X, Fragmetric revealed that it is not launching a Solana treasury. The main goal of this project is to bring new investment opportunities using blockchain technology. This strategy will also strengthen Solana’s position by making it part of official financial strategies in the country. 

Fragmetric wrote, “We’re extremely excited to announce that Fragmetric Labs and DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) will launch the first Solana Digital Asset Treasury in Korea through the acquisition of a Korean publicly-listed company.” 

This acquisition will leverage SOL’s high-performance blockchain infrastructure for digital asset management, positioning South Korea as a major player in crypto. 

DFDV’s Broader Strategy with Fragmetric

With this new collaboration, DFDV isn’t only expanding its SOL treasury, but it is also evolving its DeFi ecosystem exposure. Other than this, Fragmetric’s Normalized Token Program will now allow users to create fragSOL using different liquid staking tokens (LSTs), including dfdvSOL. This enhances the flexibility of trading rewards across Solana’s network.

Meanwhile, for DFDV shareholders, the partnership boosts the value of each share by tapping into new DeFi tools that increase token efficiency.

Why Companies are Betting on Solana

A few days ago, Solana got its first billion-dollar publicly traded treasury as Forward Industries acquired $1.6 billion worth of SOL. Before that, Consumer products firm Upexi debuted its Solana treasury strategy in April, spiking shares of UPXI more than 300% in the process. As of September 2025, its treasury holds approximately 2 million SOL tokens, valued at $447 million.

This shows growing interest in the token, driven by investor confidence. But the question remains, why? 

Well, Solana aligns these companies with a blockchain designed for high-performance, consumer-scale applications, including DeFi, NFTs, stablecoins, and payments. Treasurers want to elevate media visibility, attract new investor segments, and increase stock liquidity and engagement with SOL’s high performance. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

SBSB FinTech Lawyers, an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps its clients navigate the complex legal environment and select the best location to launch or relocate their business.
Startup
STARTUP$0.006409-13.23%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/22 19:54
Share
Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Sunny Mining's mobile app simplifies the originally complex cloud mining process into a one-click operation. Whether you hold Bitcoin (BTC), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), or other major digital assets, you can easily participate in the production of crypto assets.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,214.61-2.10%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003133-6.72%
XRP
XRP$2.8569-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 19:45
Share
Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

On Thursday, a senior Bank of Italy official urged uniform standards to protect users as stablecoins position to go mainstream toward global traditional finance markets. Australia has also granted regulatory relief to stablecoin intermediaries, exempting them from holding separate financial services licenses when distributing these assets. Uniform Standards In Stablecoin Regulation During a speech at […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.04023-0.71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08917-3.16%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November

Ethereum Price Stability Around $4,400 Sparks Debate On Whether Rollblock Holds Sharper Growth Potential