South Korea Set To Unveil New Stablecoins Framework In October

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/19 16:00
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1012-3.95%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0223-2.10%

South Korea’s financial authority is expected to release the long-awaited regulatory framework next quarter, offering clear guidelines for the issuance and distribution of won-pegged stablecoins.

Stablecoin Guidelines By October

On Monday, local news media outlets reported that South Korea’s financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), is expected to release a bill for a stablecoin pegged to the Korean won (KRW) within two months.

According to MoneyToday, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), Park Min-kyu, confirmed that he had “recently received a report from the FSC on the direction of stablecoins,” affirming, “The government’s bill is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly around October.”

The bill is anticipated to be included in the second phase of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act. Notably, the FSC has been working to develop digital assets legislation and shift its regulatory approach for over a year, establishing the Virtual Asset Committee in November to prepare the next phase of its plan and finalize it by the second half of 2025.

The second phase of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act includes regulations on the distribution of digital assets and stablecoins, continuing its efforts to align with global standards. The FSC’s Vice Chairman Kim So-young previously stated that the Korean government was “speeding up efforts” to develop the Korean crypto market while protecting users.

Attention will be focused on the content of the rules, the report affirmed, as the FSC plans to unveil a regulatory framework outlining requirements for issuing won-pegged stablecoins, collateral management, and internal control systems, which have been a concern among both the crypto and banking industries.

The FSC’s Secretary-General warned in January that the regulator needed to address listing standards, how to deal with stablecoins, and how to create rules for the behavior of virtual asset exchanges.

Meanwhile, the banking sector has been studying two legalization scenarios, since it remains unclear whether non-bank entities will be allowed to be stablecoin issuers. Financial institutions have also been considering a business model in which banks establish a joint venture to issue stablecoins.

Stablecoins’ Momentum In South Korea

As the new media outlet noted, institutionalization of won-pegged stablecoins has gained significant attention after President Lee Jae-myung pledged it during his presidential campaign. The electoral promise, which also vowed to address the status of crypto-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs), followed the US’s regulatory shift under the Trump administration and its push for USD-pegged stablecoins, which currently lead the sector.

Previously, the chairman of the South Korea Stock Exchange, Jeong Eun-bo, urged authorities to institutionalize crypto in the country, noting that the Korean market needs to be revitalized to compete with other nations and prevent falling behind international markets.

Over the past two months, multiple bills related to the issuance and distribution of KRW-pegged stablecoins have been introduced in South Korea’s National Assembly. As reported by Bitcoinist, Korea’s ruling and opposition parties proposed rival bills in July to establish the highly anticipated regulatory framework for digital assets pegged to the Korean won.

Member of the Planning and Finance Committee from the Democratic Party, Ahn Do-gil, introduced the “Act on the Issuance and Distribution of Value-Stable Digital Assets,” while member of the Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Committee from the People Power Party (PPP), Kim Eun-hye, proposed the “Act on Payment Innovation Using Value-Fixed Digital Assets.”

Both bills share several similarities, including the assignment of stablecoin oversight to the Financial Services Commission (FSC). However, the two proposed legislation differ in the issue of interest payments, with the PPP’s bill allowing interest payments and the DPK’s bill completely banning interest payments to prevent market disruption.

Min Byung-deok, a member of the National Assembly’s Government Committee, also introduced the “Digital Assets Basic Act” in June, which proposes allowing the issuance of won-pegged stablecoins and establishing a Digital Asset Committee under the direct authority of the president.

Amid the global push for stablecoins, Korean individuals investing in overseas stocks have reportedly shifted from US big tech equities to crypto-linked stocks, with a focus on stablecoin-related companies throughout July, suggesting growing interest in the sector.

stablecoins, bitcoin, btc, btcusdt

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1016-4.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.00733-3.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+10.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02779+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?