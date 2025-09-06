South Korea Sets 20% Crypto Lending Limit, Outlaws Leverage

TLDR

  • South Korea has set a 20% interest rate cap on crypto lending.
  • The country has banned leveraged crypto loans to reduce market risk.
  • Only the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are eligible for lending.
  • Crypto exchanges must ensure first-time borrowers complete training and tests.
  • Forced liquidations must be communicated in advance to users.

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has implemented new regulations for crypto lending. The measures limit interest rates on crypto loans to 20% and prohibit leveraged lending within the country. These changes come after South Korea’s regulatory authorities recognized the need for tighter oversight of crypto lending services. The move reflects the government’s growing concern about investor protection and market volatility.

South Korea Limits Crypto Lending Coins

The FSC has introduced strict guidelines for crypto lending in South Korea. The new rules restrict lending to the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Additionally, they limit the availability of crypto lending to coins listed on at least three won-based exchanges. These measures are designed to ensure a more stable and transparent lending environment. The FSC emphasized that the rules aim to curb excessive risk-taking in the crypto market.

Exchanges offering crypto lending must now comply with new borrower checks. They are required to ensure that first-time borrowers complete an online training program. They must also pass a suitability test set by the Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA). This step aims to ensure borrowers are informed before taking on any lending risks. The changes also include a requirement for users to be notified in advance of forced liquidations.

South Korea Introduces Rules on Crypto Lending

Leveraged lending, where users borrow additional funds to amplify their investment positions, is now banned in South Korea. The decision follows concerns over the high risk it poses to investors. The FSC noted that leveraged lending could amplify losses and contribute to market instability. This measure is part of South Korea’s broader effort to address excessive speculation in the crypto market.

The new rules also prevent indirect lending through third-party collaborations. Crypto exchanges will now be required to use their own capital when offering lending services. This policy aims to prevent regulatory evasion and ensure that exchanges remain accountable for the risks associated with lending. According to the FSC, such measures will reduce the potential for exploitation and fraud within the sector.

South Korea’s central bank is increasing its scrutiny of the cryptocurrency sector. The recent introduction of these regulations is just one part of a broader plan. A virtual asset committee is being set up to monitor crypto activities in the country closely. This committee will help shape future policy and ensure better oversight of the crypto space.

These regulatory changes come as crypto adoption continues to rise in South Korea. Wealthy families in Asia are increasingly allocating funds into cryptocurrencies. Despite these regulations, the country remains one of the leading markets for crypto activity. However, some experts believe that many young South Koreans view crypto as a way out of financial hardship rather than a belief in its technological potential.

The post South Korea Sets 20% Crypto Lending Limit, Outlaws Leverage appeared first on CoinCentral.

