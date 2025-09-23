South Korea warned U.S. trade demands could spark a crisis as President Lee Jae-Myung called for safeguards to protect the economy.   South Korea is now warning that U.S. trade demands could destabilise its economy if agreed on without safeguards.  President Lee Jae-Myung has compared Washington’s push for a $350 billion cash transfer to conditions […] The post South Korea warns U.S. trade deal could spark financial crisis appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.South Korea warned U.S. trade demands could spark a crisis as President Lee Jae-Myung called for safeguards to protect the economy.   South Korea is now warning that U.S. trade demands could destabilise its economy if agreed on without safeguards.  President Lee Jae-Myung has compared Washington’s push for a $350 billion cash transfer to conditions […] The post South Korea warns U.S. trade deal could spark financial crisis appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

South Korea warns U.S. trade deal could spark financial crisis

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 14:30
Union
U$0.011411-6.02%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.553+0.19%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03217-2.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01847+2.04%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10265+0.83%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.014299-18.52%

South Korea warned U.S. trade demands could spark a crisis as President Lee Jae-Myung called for safeguards to protect the economy.

 

South Korea is now warning that U.S. trade demands could destabilise its economy if agreed on without safeguards. 

President Lee Jae-Myung has compared Washington’s push for a $350 billion cash transfer to conditions that triggered the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The warning comes as trade negotiations stall, leaving businesses uncertain about the future. Lee told Reuters that without a swap-line agreement, South Korea’s financial system could come under severe stress. 

He said such an outcome would risk triggering another meltdown that forces Seoul to turn to the International Monetary Fund, as it did in 1997.

Dispute over investment terms

The United States has linked tariff relief on South Korean exports to the $350 billion commitment. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Seoul must either agree or face tariffs. 

Washington also wants discretion over where the funds are directed, which is a demand that has alarmed South Korean officials.

So far, officials argue that a swap-line agreement would cushion the effects on the won and stabilise capital flows. They also insist that the US must give them guarantees that funded projects will be commercially feasible.

Unlike Japan, which signed a deal with the U.S. in July, South Korea lacks a permanent currency swap line and holds smaller foreign reserves. Lee noted these differences and mentioned that Tokyo can handle larger commitments due to its stronger financial position.

Comparisons to past crises

Lee has repeatedly referenced the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which forced South Korea into an emergency bailout. 

He warned that withdrawing $350 billion under the current terms could place unbearable pressure on the nation’s reserves and markets.

Analysts in Seoul say that even the perception of instability could weaken the won and push capital out of the country. 

Businesses are already worried that tariffs combined with uncertain investment rules could hurt exports and limit growth.

Tensions beyond trade

The trade standoff has been complicated by other disputes as well. Earlier this month, U.S. immigration authorities detained more than 300 South Korean workers at a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia. 

Images of workers in restraints angered the public in Seoul and raised questions about future investments in the U.S.

Lee later praised Donald Trump for offering clemency to the workers and said he did not believe the raid was deliberate. Still, the incident has damaged public confidence and added pressure on the alliance.

At the same time, South Korea continues to face security threats from closer cooperation between China, Russia and North Korea. 

Lee described this as a “dangerous” development that leaves Seoul at the centre of the tensions between authoritarian and democratic powers.

Looking ahead

Lee is set to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly and will be the first South Korean president to chair a Security Council meeting. 

While trade talks are not on the agenda, pressure at home continues to build.

Businesses in Seoul say that uncertainty must be resolved soon. Even the delay in finalising terms has created worries about market stability. Financial experts warn that prolonged standoffs with Washington could unsettle the currency and harm investor confidence.

In all, South Korea’s government now faces the challenge of balancing diplomacy with economic security. 

While both nations seem committed to their alliance, what happens next will determine how stable South Korea is over the coming years.

The post South Korea warns U.S. trade deal could spark financial crisis appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Cardano (ADA) price extends its losses, trading below $0.82 at the time of writing on Tuesday after breaking below the ascending trendline, suggesting a deeper correction may be ahead. The rising activity among the dormant wallets further supports the bearish sentiment.
MAY
MAY$0.0398-3.44%
Cardano
ADA$0.8254+1.02%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02365-1.98%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/23 11:30
Share
Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan.
XRP
XRP$2.8642+1.75%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001696-5.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 14:15
Share
Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Solana (SOL) declined by more than 6% on Monday, despite Helius Medical's (HSDT) acquisition of over 760,190 SOL for about $167 million.
Solana
SOL$219.54-1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08387-0.87%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI risks further loss as bearish outlook persists

Data: $23 billion in BTC and ETH options contracts expire on Friday