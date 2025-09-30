South Korean Investment Firm Announces Investment in Surprise Altcoin – Here Are the Details

BlockStreet, one of South Korea’s leading cryptocurrency capital firms, has made a strategic investment in the artificial intelligence-based memecoin CAT.

The company announced that it has created a dedicated liquidity pool for CAT on the PumpFun Swap platform in collaboration with the CAT Terminal community and injected 2,000 SOL worth of liquidity into this platform.

BlockStreet, which has a strong position in the Web3 field, aims to bring together South Korea’s leading industry communities and capital resources to efficiently implement innovative Web3 projects and expand into the Korean market, according to its own statement.

The global launch of CAT was held in Seoul on September 27, in collaboration with the CAT Korea community and X3 Labs, as part of the Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025) event.

CAT is not currently listed on any centralized cryptocurrency exchange and has a market capitalization of $28 million. However, it’s important to note that these memecoins are very high-risk and pose a risk of fraud.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!