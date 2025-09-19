South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin KRW1 Debuts on Avalanche

BDACS of South Korea releases KRW1, the first stablecoin supported with the Avalanche framework and based on the won, secured with the total collateral on the Woori Bank, allowing the application of the won in a secure and transparent regimen.

The introduction of KRW1 has opened a new stage of digital finance in South Korea. BDACS, the largest custodian of digital assets, has issued the country’s first Korean won-backed stablecoin. The stablecoin runs on the fast and secure Avalanche blockchain.

KRW1 is completely secured with Korean won deposits at Woori Bank. This offers a safe and open connection between conventional finance and blockchain.

It was launched after a successful proof of concept, which tested fiat integration, issuance of tokens, and blockchain validation. BDACS constructed the infrastructure prior to the introduction of formal regulations in South Korea.

The High-Performance Blockchain of Avalanche Powers KRW1.

The reason behind the selection of Avalanche is its scalability and reliability as an institution, as recommended by the Internet and Security Agency in Korea (KISA).

The blockchain facilitates quick and cheap transactions necessary to implement KRW1 in payment, remittances, and other applications in the government.

In real-time API connections with Woori Bank, it is possible to maintain a demonstration of reserves. This guarantees 1:1 support of the value of each token by fiat currency and increases confidence in the stablecoin’s security.

KRW1’s structure will accommodate peer-to-peer transactions and possibly state payment systems, such as emergency benefits payments.

Justin Kim, the Asian Head of Ava Labs, emphasized the significance of the project. He mentioned the history of Avalanche allows regulatory-compliant stablecoins and real-world assets deployments.

The CEO of BDACS, Harry Ryoo, termed KRW1 as a precious move towards the digital economy structure of Korea. He emphasized the role of the company, other than the custody, and it sought to develop market-leading digital assets solutions.



The position of KRW1 in the South Korean Future of Digital Assets.

KRW1 is not just another token launch. BDACS perceives it as a universal digital payment, remittances, investment, and deposit asset.

The stablecoin can work with more blockchains and consider collaborating with international stablecoin networks.

In October, the Financial Services Commission of South Korea is likely to legalize stablecoin through the Digital Asset Basic Act. KRW1 is set to establish a technical standard that aligns with these new rules.

Woori Bank’s direct engagement in demonstrating the concept indicates a robust collaborative paradigm between banks and blockchain innovators.

The partnership will stabilize the domestic financial system against foreign dominance of stablecoins and promote innovation in the digital asset ecosystem in Korea.